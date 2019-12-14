Stealing The 2016 Election?

(Dan here…Thursday)

I have been watching the later stages of the still-ongoing House Judiciary Comm hearing on impeaching Trump. I have seen Republicans repeatedly ranting on about how this is an effort to undo the “popular election” of Trump, the will of the “63 million” who voted for Trump.

Really, how dumb are these people? Hillary had three million more than Trump, 66 million. He was not the popular winner. What a joke.

Of course impeachment is explicitly an undoing of an election result. The person elected, even ones who actually won the popular vote such as Nixon and Clinton, is charged with having engaged in conduct meaning they should be removed. Quite aside from the hypocritical idiocy of ranting over Trump’s “popular” election, this claim about elections and impeachment is simply ridiculous.

Barkley Rosser