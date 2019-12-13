Open thread Dec. 13, 2019 Dan Crawford | December 13, 2019 10:16 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Over the past month the WSJ (Ed/OpEd) has, on three occasions, made reference to a 2012 “Hot Mike” slip by Obama. The Journal thinks this is important. Is it?
In March 2012 President Obama was caught on camera
telling Russia’s then-President Dmitry Medvedev to let
his soon-to-be successor, Vladimir Putin, know that:
“on all these issues, but particularly missile defense, this can be solved but it’s important for him to give me space. . . . This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility.”
Mr. Medvedev promised to alert Mr. Putin that if he
didn’t stir up trouble for Mr. Obama, he’d be rewarded
with postcampaign “flexibility” on missile defense”
A link to 2012:
https://www.wsj.com/video/obama-medvedev-hot-mic-gaffe/5F7CF09D-CFD5-4805-A72C-3378D5F8371E.htmlPost Comment