John Lewis should read this
American hero John Lewis has Pancreatic Cancer.
He should look at these two studies of the only treatment that has actually worked and a similar treatment.
Also read this article in The Lancet.
and in particular “Of the 18 patients given the maximum tolerated dose, 11 (61%) achieved an objective (complete or partial) response.”
American heroine Ruth Bader Ginsburg might also be interested if she has a relapse.
Company Overview RAFAEL Pharmaceuticals
Clinical Trial Status (Page 6)
– Ongoing Phase III trials: Pancreatic Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
– Ongoing Phase I & II trials: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Burkitt / High-Grade B-cell Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and several other trials in hematological malignancies and solid tumors
– Estimated NDA Submission: 2020
Being in stage 3 Trials is promising. You will like the stats here.