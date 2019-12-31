Robert Waldmann | December 31, 2019 5:50 am



American hero John Lewis has Pancreatic Cancer.

He should look at these two studies of the only treatment that has actually worked and a similar treatment.

Also read this article in The Lancet.

and in particular “Of the 18 patients given the maximum tolerated dose, 11 (61%) achieved an objective (complete or partial) response.”

American heroine Ruth Bader Ginsburg might also be interested if she has a relapse.