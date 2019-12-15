Is The Trump Trade War Over?

Probably not, but maybe.

The basic problem is that Trump has long wanted to beat up on other nations in a trade war, but now he is getting impeached and he needs positive news, and the stock markets like words of his making trade deals. So now we get trade deals, but it is all sort of a mess.

So there are two matters here. One involves China, discussed in a new post here by pgl, which I shall cmmment on later. But my quick take on it is that he has essentially made similar proclamations in May, April, and even Dec. 2018. Sure, China will buy lots of US ag products and will respect intellectual property rights. The number of times the latter has been promised, I have lost count of. As for the former, well, Trump is still trying to pay off his farmer losers with US taxpayer money.

So, the item not mentioned by pgl, although I know he is konwledgeable on this, is the USMCA, or NAFTA++ whatever number. The situation with this has become completely absurd. So on the day the House Judiciary committee called for impeachment of Trump, House Pseaker Pelosi came out for a modified version of Trump’s USMCA. Several changes were made, including putting a limit on pharma price protections and a demand for Mexicans to allow union organizing. There were nine other minor changes from the earlier versions. Anyway, it was enough for Pelosi to get the AFL-CIO to support it. She supported it.