The consumer is still alright, November 2019 edition
by New Deal democrat
I have a new post up at Seeking Alpha.
A few months ago I took a look at the order in which I would expect the dominoes to fall if there were to be a consumer-led recession. One more domino has fallen, but several important ones are still upright.
As usual, clicking over and reading puts a couple of pennies in my pocket, and should be educational for you.
