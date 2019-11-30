Dan Crawford | November 30, 2019 6:44 am



by New Deal democrat

The consumer is still alright, November 2019 edition

I have a new post up at Seeking Alpha.

A few months ago I took a look at the order in which I would expect the dominoes to fall if there were to be a consumer-led recession. One more domino has fallen, but several important ones are still upright.

