It looks the inflation rate in Venezuela maxed out in January at an annuualized rate of 192,000 % , whiich fell by September to 4,600% rate, still in hyperinflationary teritoryy, but clearly coming down substantially. I am not a fan of this regime and never was, unlike some prominent economists saying nice t8ings about their economic performance, especially back in 2007, just before the world crash, when indeed their numbers looked prtty good. But, not more recently unfortunately. But maybe they are slowly returning to a more functional economy now, with still a long way to go.

There are also reports that oil production in Venezuela has recently risen. Reportedly some of the recent possible stabilization in Venezuela may reflect influence of Russian advisers.

Barkley Rosser