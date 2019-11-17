Initial claims continue to show slowdown, but no imminent recession

NewDealdemocrat | November 17, 2019 6:43 am



I’ve been monitoring initial jobless claims closely for the past several months, to see if there are any signs of a slowdown turning into something worse. Simply put, no recession is going to begin unless and until layoffs increase. My two thresholds are: 1. If the four week average on claims is more than 10% above its expansion low.

2. If the YoY% change in the monthly average turns higher.

As of this week, initial claims continue to be very close to their expansion lows. The 4 week moving average of claims Is 217,000, only 7.7% above the lowest reading of this expansion: On a YoY% change basis, the 4 week average is -1.0% below its level one year ago: