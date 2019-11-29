run75441 | November 29, 2019 9:45 am



I hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving with family, friends, or strangers.

My young and pretty 20 – something year-old wife and I were traveling years ago. We were standing in a long line into the only restaurant at O’hare airport. It was a couple of days before a holiday and the airport was packed.

If you frequent O’Hare today, you must be thinking; “What is he thinking? O’Hare has many assorted places to dine.” Like I said this was years ago. O’Hare was not as big then as it is today.

The line was moving slow and we finally arrived at the front. There were two men dressed in suits behind us, a rarity today, unless you are traveling for business and doing a meeting that same day . . . which I have done at times. The restaurant greeter came to get us.

I asked my wife if she minded if others sat with us as we were going to have a table for 4. She did not mind which I already knew and even so, thought I had better ask first. I asked the greeter if it was ok and of course she did not care as it was two more people out of her way. I turned to the two men.

“We have a table for four and wondered if you might want to join us as the restaurant is terribly crowded.” Of course they did not mind. The one had limited time in which to eat. We were thanked for our courtesy and kindness to include them, strangers, at our table. I do not remember their names. It did not really matter to me. That we could help someone else was more important.

My daughter who looks like a young version of her mom returned from Guatemala a few days ago. Each year, she travels there. No, it was not a vacation. She is a registered nurse (ER) and travels there with a team of nurses, techs, doctors, and surgeons to render aid in this part of North America to those in need. This time they performed 400 hundred surgeries during the 8 days they were there. She sends us pictures of the area and what facilities she visits. Each volunteer pays for their own transportation to there.

My youngest son has taken on similar acts of kindness and assistance to people in need as well as my oldest son. I am sitting here in the quiet of my oldest son’s family room. Everyone is still asleep after having a nice Thanksgiving meal yesterday with my daughter-in-law’s family.

We are doing well in life. I point to two examples of showing a degree of kindness and empathy for others regardless of who they are or from where they emanated. An action of kindness can be whatever you wish it to be towards others and it does not have to be of great magnitude. What matters is whether you will extend yourself to a stranger in need.

I hope you had a good Thanksgiving Day wherever you were yesterday whether it be with family, friends, or strangers. It is a day meant to be with others no matter where you were.