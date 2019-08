Dan Crawford | August 13, 2019 5:03 am



by New Deal democrat

My preliminary long leading forecast through midyear 2020

This post isĀ up at Seeking Alpha.

This is my first look at economic conditions into next summer. I suspect that it is contrary to most punditry that you will read.

In any event, as usual clicking over and reading helps reward me for the effort I put in to this endeavor.