Market oriented solutions to the problem of too many guns
There are too many guns in the USA. If you don’t agree, no need to bother reading on. The market oriented solution is obvious, has no Constitutional problems, and is simple.
1) tax gun production and imports. They don’t grow on trees. A tax of $ 5000 per gun would be useful. Better a higher tax on semi-automatics and a lower tax on shot guns. I don’t give a damn about the risk of depriving poor people of an easy way to kill themselves and each other.
2) Higher tax on alcohol too. Basically most gun deaths involve alcohol. This is obvious.
3) Pay list price for a new gun + the tax for guns and melt them.
So the tax is just a don’t kill someone before you sell this gun back deposit.
The solution is simple. People respond to prices. Yes gun nuts might decide to become super rich people instead.
Fine by me.
Not so fast on your no constitutional problem. Many years ago, the Supreme Court said the power to tax is the power to destroy. If the court persists in its position that gun ownership is a right guaranteed by the 2d Amendment, your end around won’t be allowed.
Jack:
One could call it a Luxury tax similar to what existed during the sixties to fund the Vietnam war.
Anyway using the Heller, 7th District decided in favor of Highland Park banning assault style weapons. 4th District in an en banc decision 10-4 ruled an AR-15 is similar to an M-16 and that the second amendment protections do not extend to what it called “weapons of war.” Heller v. District of Columbia decision rendered in 2008 explicitly allows governments to regulate firearms similar in design and function to those issued to members of the military.
Perhaps other legal minds may disagree? I only point out what has occurred to date. However, rather than saying “assault weapons,” in the future perhaps we should say “the kinds of weapons that Justice Antonin Scalia has defined as ‘dangerous and unusual’ and subject to regulation or an outright ban under the Second Amendment.”
Perhaps these could be taxed.
Unconvincing. Cute I concede, but … If we actually did pretty much all agree we had too many guns in America, we could solve this by simply passing laws to cut down their numbers and enforcing them. Instead, we have to reckon some fraction of the populace — 43% perhaps? — simply demands their unalienable right to threaten and even kill other people at the drop of a hat and will go bat**** insane if deprived of this absolute necessity. There’s no economic fix for this.
The guns are already out there and many (most?) gun nuts won’t surrender them willingly, regardless of any legislation that’s passed. They’ll hide them or report them stolen. There will also be an enforcement problem. Lots of small town police departments and sheriff’s departments completely buy into the inane idea that the purpose of the 2nd Amendment was so the people could overthrow a tyrannical government (good luck with that, given the militarization of police forces nationwide). Outside of a few big cities, law enforcement will decline to enforce any laws that take away guns. Some sheriffs have already said that they won’t enforce them, and in those communities those sheriffs are likely to be supported by most voters and won’t get voted out. Alas, I think JackD above is correct about SCOTUS knocking down any taxes, which is a shame because a financial incentive is the only thing that might work.
Bill:
A few days ago I proposed this very same idea over at Menzie Chinn’s Econbrowser:
http://econbrowser.com/archives/2019/08/mass-shootings-and-the-trump-effect#comment-228922
Except I proposed a $10K tax on semi-automatic weapons and a steep tax on ammunition. The idea isn’t just to reduce the number of guns, but to shift demand for guns away from semi-automatic weapons to manually loaded guns.
And JackD’s constitutional skepticism is misplaced because we already tax guns and ammo. So this isn’t a new principle. We’re haggling about how large the tax should be.
A heavy tax on ammunition would also go a long way towards the “already out there” problem brought up by Bill Reynolds. No one is looking for a 100 percent perfect solution, just one that moves the numbers in the right direction. Also, most guns are owned by a surprisingly small percentage of the population, and that is literally a dying demographic. Heirs might be quite eager to sell any inherited guns to government if the price was right.Post Comment