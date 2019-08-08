Spencer England | August 8, 2019 8:09 am



Since the early 1990s I published this chart every month on the back cover of my publication until I retired a couple of years ago. It thought it was a great piece of marketing to remind readers that I was a long run bull on interest rates.

Readers might not pay much attention or remember claims that I was bullish, but they would pay attention to and remember this. I even had bond managers walk out over this chart in the middle of my presentation.

Now just felt like a good time to publish it again.