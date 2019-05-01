Median wage and salary growth stalls in Q1, while overall positive trend remains intact UPDATE: real household income declined

NewDealdemocrat | May 1, 2019 7:13 am



The Employment Cost Index is a median measure of wages, and also total compensation, for the 50th percentile worker. Thus it escapes the “Bill Gates walks into a bar” issue with average measures. Sunday I wrote that “It has been improving for several years now, and I am expecting it to continue.”

Not quite. While both the wage and total compensation indexes, measured nominally, improved by +0.7% In the first quarter, on a YoY basis they declined slightly from +3.1% to +2.9%, and from +2.9% to +2.8%, respectively. Here’s the YoY graph:

A quarterly look shows that the reason for the YoY deceleration is the outsized gains in Q1 last year, which were the best in over ten years:

The overall trend nevertheless appears to be improvement.

While I am at it, another median measure — median usual weekly real earnings — was updated a couple of weeks ago for Q1 as well. This showed a similar trajectory:

These have not improved YoY in the last two quarters, but the overall trend remains positive.

In the case neither the Employment Cost Indexnor usual weekly earnings, measured *nominally*, has the advance equaled what it was in the 2000s expansion (the only other expansion during the former’s history). In the case of *real* weekly median wages, the improvement has everything to do with the steep decline in the price of gas during 2015-16.

So, while the overall trend remains positive, Q1 didn’t add to it, and the secular trend is still subpar to the limited extent we have a prior comparison.