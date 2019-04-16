The three best arguments against an economic slowdown
by New Deal democrat
I still think I’m right that there will be a worsening economic slowdown that shows up by about summertime and continues towards the end of the year.But there is one long leading indicator and two important short leading indicators that are going the other way. Rather than ignore them, I accept them and explain why I don’t think they negate my forecast. This article is up at Seeking Alpha.
On a more somber note, Today We Are All Parisians.
I’m not really commenting on the linked post so much as our economic focus on “economic slowdown”. Is it not obvious that if job growth exceeds population growth that the growth must come to an end? If GDP growth exceeds population growth plus productivity growth must it not undergo slowdown? Both of these questions have non-zero points of interest, so why is so much of economic growth discussion geared to points when growth drops below zero?Post Comment