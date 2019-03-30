The last long leading indicator, corporate profits, declined in Q4 2018

NewDealdemocrat | March 30, 2019 8:43 am

Three months after the quarter ended, corporate profits for Q4 of 2018 were reported this morning, and they were down slightly (-0.1%). Here’s the quote from the BEA:

Corporate profits deflated by unit labor costs are a long leading indicator. Since these costs were already reported at +1.6% q/q, that means that adjusted corporate profits were down about the same percentage.

>Earlier, proprietors income for Q4 had been reported at positive, but that is a less accurate placeholder. In contrast, Q4 corporate earnings for the S&P 500, with 99.7% reporting, declined over -3% q/q.

This means that, in Q4 of last year, almost *all* of the long leading indicators declined, the first time that has happened since – perhaps not coincidentally – shortly before the last recession.

