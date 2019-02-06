Ken Houghton | February 6, 2019 3:51 pm



If you want to understand why Mark Thoma’s 12-year daily-and-then-some blogging effort has become intermittent, consider that President Shit-for-Brains has made his nomination for the person to ru(i)n the World Bank.

David Malpass.

This David Malpass.

The best part of the nomination so far? This Twitter feed from Charles Kenny.

Brad DeLong concurs.

And I’m not the only one bringing back my writings from almost a decade ago. David Glasner at Uneasy Money remains in fine form. (via Krugman on Twitter)

ETA: pgl, chez delong, notes this 2012 piece from Bruce Bartlett as well.