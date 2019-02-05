January jobs report: a tale of two almost diametrically opposed components

The more leading numbers in the report tell us about where the economy is likely to be a few months from now. These were mixed, with at very least a decelerating bias.

Here are the headlines on wages and the broader measures of underemployment:

Holding Trump accountable on manufacturing and mining jobs

Trump specifically campaigned on bringing back manufacturing and mining jobs. Is he keeping this promise? Manufacturing jobs rose an average of +22,000/month in the past year vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of +10,300 manufacturing jobs were added each month.

Coal mining jobs fell -100 for an average of +150/month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of -300 jobs were lost each month November was revised upward by +20,000, but December was revised downward by -90,000, for a net change of -70,000.

Other important coincident indicators help us paint a more complete picture of the present:

Overtime declined -0.1 hour from 3.6 hours to 3.5 hours.

Professional and business employment (generally higher-paying jobs) rose by 30,000 and is up +546,000 YoY.

the index of aggregate hours worked for non-managerial workers rose by 0.2%.

the index of aggregate payrolls for non-managerial workers rose by 0.3%.

Other news included:

the alternate jobs number contained in the more volatile household survey decreased by -438,000 jobs. This represents an increase of only 981,000 jobs YoY vs. 2,817,000 in the establishment survey.

Government jobs rose by +8,000.

the overall employment to population ratio for all ages 16 and up fell -0.1% to 60.7% m/m and is up 0.3% YoY.

The labor force participation rate rose was unchanged at 63.2% and is up +0.4% YoY.

SUMMARY

The establishment and household surveys told very different stories this month, encapsulated by the 304,000 monthly gain in the former vs. a -438,000 decline in the latter. While the former is up almost 3 million in the last 12 months, the latter fell below a 1 million gain over the same period. To some extent this is due to the government shutdown affecting the household report, but not the establishment report (per the BLS). But it doesn’t explain everything.

Most importantly, of the four leading components in the establishment survey, one fell (the manufacturing work week), and two of the other three (manufacturing, and temporary jobs), while positive, showed sharply decelerating growth.

On the other hand, the very lagging measure of wage growth did continue to rise at a 3.4% clip, and the prime age participation ratio also rose to an expansion high.

Since the December report was excellent in virtually all respects, to some extent January is probably just a giveback. But all the same, there are plenty of cautionary signals in this report going forward.