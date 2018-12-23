The Fed scrapes Scylla after careening into Charybdis
by New Deal democrat
In the past several years, I have described the Fed as trying to steer in between the Scylla of a yield curve inversion and the Charybdis of higher rates wounding the housing market.Recently several trends have reversed. This offers some relief to housing, but more risks to the economy as a whole. This post is Up at Seeking Alpha.
By the way, several times yesterday and today, the yield curve inversion has spread to the one year vs. five year yield.
