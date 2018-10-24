New home sales bombed in September

Needless to say, this morning’s report on new home sales was another big miss in the housing sector. Not only were sales a new 12 month low, they were the lowest in nearly 2 years, and are off over -150,000 from their peak 10 months ago:

Typically new home sales are down about -200,000 when a recession starts.

That median prices have fallen in sync with sales, and not with their typical lag: