An update on yield curve dynamics

So I submitted this wonderful piece to Seeking Alpha Tuesday morning, and figured I would just link to it today. But as in the best laid plans of mice and men, somehow it reverted to a draft without ever being reviewed by the site’s editors, which means it isn’t up there yet and there is no big economic news today.

Sigh. So in the meantime, consider this ….

The bond market is behaving in totally typical fashion in response to the Fed raising interest rates. Typically the yield curve doesn’t invert because long duration yields come down to short duration yields. Rather, *all* durations of yields rise. It’s just that shorter duration yields rise faster, and ultimately overtake longer duration yields. Here’s the relevant graph for the past 40 years

If we think of interest rates as “the cost of renting money,” then the economy slows because that cost increases across all time frames, and enough producers and consumers decide to put off “renting money” in order to purchase things that the economy slows down or goes into reverse.