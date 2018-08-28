Even if the yield curve tightens no further, there will be consequences next year

by New Deal democrat

Both my posts from yesterday morning and today dealt with two aspects of the implications of the Fed raising rates.

The unifying idea beneath both of them is that the Fed’s raising rates is already having consequences in the economy; consequences that are likely to be amplified should the Fed continue on its present path.

And we have a pretty good idea what those consequences are likely to be, beyond employment. Four times in the 1980s and 1990s the yield curve tightened to right about where it is now, without going into full inversion or heralding an ensuing recession.