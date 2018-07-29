Spencer England | July 29, 2018 6:05 am



Along with the second quarter GDP report the BEA also published the results of its regular revision of the last five years of data. The most significant revision was to the measure of price changes in the high tech arena. This showed that business investment had been somewhat stronger than previously reported, but it only had a very minor impact on real GDP growth.

The chart shows the year-over-year growth in real GDP over the 2012 to 2017 period with the revised data. I doubt if you will see this data published by the Republicans.

Revised YOY Growth 2012 to 2017