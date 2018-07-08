Financial Arson Report: This Time It’s Blatant
Don’t say I didn’t warn you (in particular, don’t say I didn’t warn you on September 25 2008). Naked CDS make financial arson profitable. It is also, probably, legal. It seems Blackstone made some money by threatening financial arson (arson meets grenmail).
Blackstone offered Hovnanian a low-cost loan and persuaded the builder to miss a small interest payment in exchange, which would trigger payouts on $333 million in Blackstone’s credit-insurance contracts
Robert:
How Regulators Averted a Debacle in Credit-Default Swaps On this link they should be able to read the story.
I would think a penalty for this blantant act of fraud and manipulation is to ban them from the market. There are no reserves on CDS and it could trip the entire market once again even though it is smaller that GS calling in AIG CDS on GS investments.
Naked CDS are a counter to CDS and do not require you to own the equity.Post Comment