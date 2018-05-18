Trump to ban Title X federal funding of abortion clinics
“The Trump administration wants to effectively pull Title X funding from family planning clinics providing abortion services” as reported in Modern Healthcare.
Planned Parenthood while offering other healthcare services would not receive federal funding if they provided any abortion services or referred patients to other facilities that did perform abortions.
The Washington Post “For Planned Parenthood abortion stats, ‘3 percent’ and ’94 percent’ are both misleading”
Planned Parenthood would say abortions are just 3% of total health services.
The Susan B Anthony would argue abortions are 94% of all Planned Parenthood Pregnancy Services.
I would argue it is better to have an abortion in a controlled medical area rather than in a back alley with a coat hanger.
Of course let us not forget the person signing this rule has paid a $million for one Playboy Bunny to have an abortion and somewhere in the files are probably more hidden payments made. The fact that he would even bring himself to sign such a bill after what he has done and talked about is ludicrous.
You think Trump really cares about abortion? This is yet another stunt to keep his base from noticing how he is reneging on all his economic promises. Every time he spits in the liberals’ eye, they cheer him ever more fanatically.
This is what happens when people feel their prosperity has been stolen from them and that their traditional values are under attack. They may not be getting any relief, but at least they can take satisfaction that those who are supposed to be the allies of working people and who abandoned them are seeing everything THEY care about being destroyed. It’s the anarchic tit-for-tat politics of destruction–and all I see most liberals doing these days is trying to figure out how to return the favor instead of trying to break this cycle which will ultimately lead to our destruction..
Actually, a lot of them are campaigning on healthcare. That might work.Post Comment