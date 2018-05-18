run75441 | May 18, 2018 6:00 pm



“The Trump administration wants to effectively pull Title X funding from family planning clinics providing abortion services” as reported in Modern Healthcare.

Planned Parenthood while offering other healthcare services would not receive federal funding if they provided any abortion services or referred patients to other facilities that did perform abortions.

The Washington Post “For Planned Parenthood abortion stats, ‘3 percent’ and ’94 percent’ are both misleading”

Planned Parenthood would say abortions are just 3% of total health services.

The Susan B Anthony would argue abortions are 94% of all Planned Parenthood Pregnancy Services.

I would argue it is better to have an abortion in a controlled medical area rather than in a back alley with a coat hanger.

Of course let us not forget the person signing this rule has paid a $million for one Playboy Bunny to have an abortion and somewhere in the files are probably more hidden payments made. The fact that he would even bring himself to sign such a bill after what he has done and talked about is ludicrous.