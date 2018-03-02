Begun the Trade War Has

Master Yoda at the end of the second of the Star Wars prequels:

Begun the clone war has

Exactly the right sentiment with this news:

President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum as soon as Thursday, a move that could trigger significant economic repercussions. “Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!”

I wonder if the agriculture sector will see this as smart: