Why I’m not impressed by January’s 2.9% YoY wage growth
Average hourly wages jumped 9 cents, or 0.3%, to $26.74, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means wages have increased 2.9% over the last year — the biggest gain since the end of the Great Recession in June 2009.The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and hasn’t increased since 2009. But many states and municipalities enacted laws to raise the wage this year.
{A]verage hourly earnings for private-sector workers increased by 0.34 percent this month, and 2.9 percent over the past year.Wage levels have struggled to gain traction in recent years, even as the labor market has tightened. But for labor economists and workers alike, these most recent increases could be a sign that wages might finally be on the upswing, thanks to progressive state policies. In the new year, 18 states across the country—from Florida to Maine, and from Washington state to Michigan—hiked their minimum wages, bringing $5 billion in additional pay to 4.5 million workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
There were some weak spots in the report. Wage growth for the lower-paid 80% of the workforce that have production or non-managerial jobs was up only 2.4%, implying that faster wage growth last month mostly benefited higher-paid workers.
It looks like bosses got, on average, a 2% bonus over and above their regular January wage, bonuses which were not shared with workers. And these are nominal numbers, so if consumer prices wewnt up 0.2% in January (we don’t know yet), workers got nothing, while their bosses got a nice pop.
When raises are given out, salaried professionals and management always get the bulk simply because it’s harder and much more costly to replace them than hourly paid employees.
This has been a well known given since long before I started my career and hasn’t changed a bit since. This has become even more the case as more and more employment continues to fall into the lower end of services employment.
There’s no economist on the globe including those at the BLS who aren’t intimately familiar with this. But to disclose it regularly with values to the public makes it too obvious that employers and salaried personnel are getting the bulk of income increases, and gives cause for the rank and file to complain more. Heaven forbid!
I’ve got laugh.
Anybody ever hear management tell it’s employees that hourly paid help will get an average raise equal to inflation…. some more, some less based on “merit”, but the average will be equal to inflation.
And then at the same time tell them that salaried personnel will receive on average raises 3% above inflation — some more, some less.
That’s how it works in practice but you never hear any manager disclose this. It’s certainly not a secret but never admit it openly and commit heresy. If you do you must be a Union organizer!
I don’t think I ever saw or heard of a fraction of a percent wage increase when I was a worker. could have happened, i didn’t pay much attention, figuring the only way to get a real wage increase was to get a better job. Even when I got a better job with the same employer I had to fight to get the wage increase… fight for myself: the union was worthless (pet union).
so I am guessing that most workers got no wage increase at all, but a small number got a percent “cost of living” increase, and a few others got a better job (promotion with pay increase, if not a real better job with another employer).
if i am right about this it would suggest that it might be hard to tease out just what the average wage increase means to real workers, especially those that didn’t get one.
(fight for myself: they were not hostile, but i did have to make a noise and shame them i had my immediate boss's backing. but it wouldn't have happened if i hadn't made the noise. this was hard for me to do, and i think hard for most working class men who don't like to have to ask, and were raised not to complain.)