Drastically Changing the Rules On Infrastructure Spending

Most observers have figured out that the Trump infrastructure spending plan seems to be weirdly lopsided in an unrealistic way, with $200 billion in federal spending somehow supposed to inspire a total of $1.5 trillion in spending by state and local sources along with private ones. What has not been made all that clear publicly is how this plan upends decades of established practice in fiscal relations between the federal and the state and local governments. The long-established formula has been 8 to 2, that is $8 in federal money for $2 in state or local money in infrastructure construction projects. Trump’s plan proposes to completely reverse this to a 2 to 8 formula, $2 in federal money for $8 in state or local money. Anyone who thinks this is going to provide any actual infrastructure activity that would not have otherwise is simply completely delusional.
Of course it is well known that the private sector input will involve tolls or other payment methods to make sure the private interests make a positive rate of return. One important area many want to see work done is on fixing bridges. The American Society of Engineers has identified about 50,000 bridges in the nation that need repair. However they also estimate that only about 100 of those are reasonably suitable for private tolling. This is another not-going-anywhere part of the proposal.
However, Trump is apparently hoping to raise money by outright selling off some publicly owned infrastructure assets. The Washington Post reports today that in the Washington area this includes the two main airports, Dulles and Reagan National, as well as the George Washington Memorial Parkway (currently not tolled). I can hardly wait and am curious what else around the country is going to be put on the block for a grand fire sale leading to all kinds of tolls and other nonsense.
Now that I no longer live in DC, I would love to see an attempt on making the GW a toll road.
I cannot imagine a more expensive enterprise(not a whole lot of room around the GW), nor can I imagine a project that would create more gridlock.
Well, unless they wanted to toll the beltway.
This stuff is right in Trumps wheelhouse. He has a lot of experience with large construction projects. He started his political career back in the 80s by taking over a city renovation project of a skating rink in Central Park which produced nothing but a mudhole in 6 years. Trump finished the project in 4 months, 25% under budget.
Next up Selling the Interstate Highway system off piecemeal. And why stop there? The U.S. military forces own a lot of territory – Sell it and lease back.
For that matter why not privatize the entire military… that way taxpayers would get a bargain because when we didn’t need all of them their services could be purchased by other nations. Indeed this might reduce U.S. defense costs since we would have to outbid Russia or China, or Iran or, or, or.. when we wanted to wage war, and congress would balk at paying too much, thus keeping defense costs at a minimum.
Besides if it were privatized there’s no telling who the actual owners were … they could be from anywhere on the globe.
Laissez-faire knows no bounds.
Actually, asset sales probably represents the easiest solution for the debt and entitlement hole we find ourselves in. For example, the US government owns 640 million acres of land, and is probably not using all of it as well as a private company might. Sell it off at very little cost and use the money for whatever we might have a higher priority for. That is how a businessman would think.
When a statement commences with “most observers (or most smart …)” I look for my large bag of sea salt.
See: https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/114th-congress-2015-2016/reports/49910-infrastructure.pdf
Exhibit 4 is spending for FY 2014.
Investment fed’s 38%, O&M Fed’s 12% of spending.
Maybe Trump following Obama!
A good example of an underutilized government asset sale is here in Portland OR. The Post Office had a large hub facility (about 4 square blocks) located in a formerly light industrial area just north of downtown. Well the light industrial failed and the area became a wasteland ripe for redevelopment.
Well redevelop it did. Now known as the “Pearl District” the area is now packed with luxury apartments, multi million dollar condos, leading edge companies, and all the accoutrements. The Post Office built another hub in a much less congested, more suitable location. The entire 4 block former Post Office was virtually empty for 10+ years, maybe a dozen people worked there.
Recently the was parcel was sold, I would guess about $25 million per block. So that's $100 million in money to the Federal government (thru the Post Office), picked up off the ground, to be used for infrastructure, reduce debt, cut taxes, preserve benefits, whatever, in return for a passport office and truck storage. What is there to possibly criticize?