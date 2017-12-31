Trading Social Security for Student Debt
Rep. Tom Garrett is a Republican representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. He is a member of the Committees on Education and the Workforce, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs. He presents a problem:
We can’t afford to lose the energy, ideas, and vision of young people who give up their dreams of going to college because it is unaffordable. And we shouldn’t saddle young people who graduate with enormous debt, forcing them to postpone marriage, becoming parents, buying homes, starting a business, and many other activities that enhance their lives and strengthen our economy.
The student debt crisis is a huge threat to the long-term economic prosperity of our country. If we fail to take positive measures to address the looming economic challenges brought on by student loan debt, nothing less than the long-term prosperity of our country hangs in the balance.
And offers a solution for some:
For every $550 in student loan forgiveness – or roughly the average cost for one credit hour at a public university – a Student Security participant would agree to raise his or her full-retirement age for Social Security benefits by one month. A student could get a maximum of $40,150 in debt relief. To get that, the person would delay the starting age for collecting Social Security benefits by 6 years and 1 month
Leaves me flabbergasted.
Any proposal to reduce, eliminate &/or privatize social spending is, for the conservatives’ ideology (small fed gov’t), better than increasing taxes on corporations, the wealthy, or decreasing defense spending.
So do the arithmetic:
$40k debt relief for education at the present, has real value roughly 3 times that in 45 years at the present allowable full retirement age (= age 22 + 45 = age 67) or $120k. This is based on 2.5% average annual inflation over the next 45 years. A present $25k/year SS income will be a SS benefit of $75k in nominal dollars in 45 years .
$75k x 6 years delay in SS benefits = $270 k + 6 more years inflation = $313k, so the net loss to the student in SS benefits = $313k – 120k = $193k over 6 years.
Basically that means the student has to save an additional $193k over their working life, net of inflation, just to make up the difference. In nominal dollars saved it’s much more.
But who get’s the benefit of those additional savings? Banks, financial institutions and capital borrowers, since it increases the total capital available to loan.
And if the student doesn’t save that amount over their working life toward their support during retirement, their retirement income drops dramatically so they lose standard of living in a big way.
Sounds just like every other conservative ideologically derived scheme to con people out of their tax payer funded social benefits.
That is no solution. It does nothing. Social security money and student loan money are from different and completely disconnected sources. Money cannot, by law, be transferred between the two.
flabbergasted by the creativity of the idea
or be the sheer evil of it.
as jerry critter points out, SS money does not come from the budget. it is in fact the savings of the person who will collect the benefits. there is an important insurance component to those savings: essentially if you don’t make enough in order to save enough in order to retire, you get an insurance boost from the savings of those who were able to save more than enough. those savers are not being robbed or forced to pay “welfare,” they are simply those who paid for their insurance but did not have the fire.
only the very rich and the very stupid think that if you don’t have the fire, the money you spent for fire insurance is “wasted” or even “ought to be refunded” or never collected in the first place.
it turns out that because people are expected to live longer they will need to save more in order to have enough to retire (including their social security insurance). but also, because wages are not expected to grow at historical rates, the percent of their wages that people will have to save in order to have enough to retire will go up.
not by much… about 2% of your paycheck, and because wages will be going up about one percent per year, you will ultimately have more actual money in your paycheck, even after the FICA deduction increase than you (average worker) have today.
these are not difficult concepts, but between the big liars, the profoundly stupid “press,” and the very easily bamboozled public, people can’t seem to understand it well enough to keep themselves from being robbed, and finding themselves old enough to hurt with no way to retire, but no doubt having had the satisifaction of wasting their youth generating ideas, vision, and profits for their bosses.
this year will likely be the crisis year. starting this year a raise in the FICA of about one dollar per week per year will entirely cover the expected higher cost of Social Security. if we wait another year or two, the cost will be a little higher. still not a “burden” but beginning to be harder to explain to people who aren’t good at thinking clearly about their futures, the costs and risks.
i have gone through this a number of times at Angry Bear. I can do i one more time, perhaps (getting old myself), but it is a little heartbreaking putting effort into explaining something to people who will do NOTHING to protect themselves, their futures, or their kid futures.
one new development this year is that i received a letter from the deputy chief actuary of Social Security confirming that my “one dollar per week per year” increase in the tax will indeed pay for Social Security’s expected costs for the forseeable future. This does not amount to a formal “scoring,” but apparently a formal scoring requires a request from a congressman or other politically connected person.
maybe someone here has some idea how to actually talk… sensibly… to a congressman.
in case it wasn’t clear:
those who save “more than enough” through social security still get their money back when they retire… in fact they get it back plus about 2% real interest. not as much interest as they “might have gotten” from the market. though they could have gotten less from the market.
maybe even a lot less,
and the other thing about those who “don’t have the fire” the amount they put away in Social Security is a rather small amount of their “excess” income, so they have not lost any life-style changing money by being “forced” to pay their SS insurance.
but it’s hard for them to understand that, and they really, really hate to see a poor person “idle,” even if that person paid for his own retirement.
Critter & Coberly,
The proposal has nothing to do with any xfers of SS funds to or from educational loans. It simply says if you take the full benefit of an educational loan you delay your SS full benefit by 6 years from the normal .. .at present for that cohort the normal full retirement benefit doesn’t begin until age 67… so you would get SS benefits beginning at age 73.
So to maintain a standard of living from age 67 to 73 you have to either keep working and contributing to SS to age 73, or you have to have saved the equivalent $193K to use in retirement beginning at age 67 until retirement benefits kick in at age 73.
Not only does this reduce the number of years SS has to pay out until you die, but it increases the contribution period by 6 more years, all the while forcing the poorer students to use more of their net income in personal savings to cover retirement costs for 6 years longer than normal.
It’s a rip-off of poorer.. that is most of the potential college educated in future years.
Coberly,
I don’t think you get the SS issue at all.
The issue is making it private or reducing federal outlays (interest payouts) on it.
The GOP wants to eliminate social spending or reduce it to near ‘nil. They would rather you use the SS contribution as you see fit rather than letting the gov’t enforce your retirement benefits for you… thus forcing the laborer to save for retirement however they can.. which all knowledge of people says never happens.
The GOP want to eliminate the employers half of the contribution as well… which won’t end up in employees’ pockets but in employers profits instead.
That is the real issue.. it has noting to do how to fund the Trust Fund… that’s just the propaganda as if it were the issue. you are just one of the patsy’s that fall for this charade.Post Comment