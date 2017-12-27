The National Debt Disappeared
Other than a small number of fiscal conservatives who are ignored by their own party, it doesn’t seem like anyone really cares about the National Debt any more. That’s a relatively new thing. Doing something about the Debt was one of the platforms of the GW Bush campaign in 2000. Of course, what he actually did to the Debt was the precisely the opposite of what he told us he was going to do. Then came Obama, whose economic policies – certainly with respect to anything that could affect the Debt – could best be described as a continuation of what GW started. Why anyone would look to a disaster as an example to follow, I cannot say, but people who become President tend to be unusual.
At present, it seems that we have entered a period of unholy alliance between most Democrats and most Republicans. The former want to spend taxpayer money on social programs, the latter want to cut taxes and to spend taxpayer money on things that aren’t social programs, and both groups essentially get what they want the most. At least for now. Which brings me to the point. I can’t tell you how all this ends, but I can tell you that the longer it goes on, the less well it ends.
Here’s a simple thought experiment…. say the Democrats could magically make the new tax cut disappear and either made zero or be replaced in its entirety with an equivalent amount of spending on social programs. Would they worry about the debt?
Or say the Republicans could magically make, say, all welfare disappear and either stay at zero or be replaced by tax cuts of the same magnitude. Would they choose the tax cuts or worry about the debt?
Dude! Get with the program!!
The republican messaging on the debt is all part of the plan. They downplay deficits when cutting taxes on their cronies and then “rediscover” it afterward when they tell us all that they have to cut medicare to reduce the debt.
Heck, the WaPo even had a story about it on December 6…
Ryan says Republicans to target welfare, Medicare, Medicaid spending in 2018
” ‘We’re going to have to get back next year at entitlement reform, which is how you tackle the debt and the deficit,’ Ryan said during an appearance on Ross Kaminsky’s talk radio show. “
At least spending on social programs puts money in at the bottom of the money pyramid. Unlike tax cuts.
The issue with the deficit is how we have spent the money. If we were truly acting as a company (as the repubs suggest) we would have debt and we would be investing that in something that made the company and the share holders more money. Though, it seems these days, it is all about short term gain. Reacting instead of setting goals that fit get closer to the mission statement.
Really, where have we seen a company grow without taking on debt? Where would the financial sector be if not for companies taking on debt of some form?
The fiscal balance and national debt have been politicized. The New Democrats have been hypnotized by the Clinton surpluses as supposedly good policy. It was not, since surpluses reduce non-government income and retiring the debt reduced non-government saving. This leads to household sector borrowing to maintain lifestyle, which eventually becomes unsustainable unless incomes rises to service the increasing obligations. That hasn’t been the case.
Keynes explained the economic realty: “Look after the unemployment, and the budget will look after itself.” (January 1933, CW XXI, p. 150). Bill Mitchell unpacks this here .
See also Geoff Tilly, “Keynes and the financing of public works expenditures” (2009).
So what’s new is the neoliberal politicization of the fiscal balance and public debt. This is in aid of narrowing fiscal space in order to augment the market state and contract the welfare state.
The Democratic establishment is in the pocket of the donors that recommended this policy in the first place and are still doing so, since it benefits them.
New Democrats either have to wake up to the fact that narrow fiscal space necessitated by fiscal conservatism and a progressive agenda are mutually exclusive.
Bernie, whose chief economic adviser was Stephanie Kelton, got this, but he did not explain it to the public.
The public needs to understand the difference between a sovereign currency issuer, that is, a government that issues its own currency, floats the exchange rate and doesn’t incur financial obligations other than its own currency, is constrained only by available real resources and the potential for inflation. However, generally speaking, it not excessive government spending that leads to inflation anyway.
DB,
I’ve written posts on the higher MPC of the poor before. I think you may have too. So I am sympathetic to the argument and mostly believe it. But it isn’t 100% true. Some social spending has greater benefits than other social spending. Some is probably harmful. (And to forestall Coberly) Sonetimes you do things even if it doesn’t make financial sense if it’s the right thing to do.
But the left isn’t honest enough to try to figure out what social spending pays for itself and what spending is a drain, and certainly doesn’t on that basis.
TH,
Keynes also was for paying down the debt in non-recessionary periods. Going hog wild at all times doesn’t result in good things.
The cost of servicing the national debts — that’s with an “s” because there is no suh thing as “the” national debt, only millions of individual debts with different times they come due over the next 30 years — is about as low as it’s ever been as a percentage of either GDP or Federal spending. Agonizing about it is silly.
The Democrats always had the political answer — which also happened to be the policy answer — to the deficit-debt chicken-littles: first, we have to get everyone back to work. When the economy is humming we an deal with the debt easily. Instead, too many adopted the loser “adults-in-the-room” argument that we are the ones who actually mean it when we talk like Republicans
MK: Keynes also was for paying down the debt in non-recessionary periods. Going hog wild at all times doesn’t result in good things.”
Sounds like Samuelson?
“I think there is an element of truth in the view that the superstition that the budget must be balanced at all times [is necessary]. Once it is debunked [that] takes away one of the bulwarks that every society must have against expenditure out of control. There must be discipline in the allocation of resources or you will have anarchistic chaos and inefficiency. And one of the functions of old fashioned religion was to scare people by sometimes what might be regarded as myths into behaving in a way that the long-run civilized life requires. We have taken away a belief in the intrinsic necessity of balancing the budget if not in every year, [then] in every short period of time. If Prime Minister Gladstone came back to life he would say “uh, oh what you have done” and James Buchanan argues in those terms. I have to say that I see merit in that view.” — interview Paul Samuelson gave to Mark Blaug (in his film on Keynes, “John Maynard Keynes: Life/Ideas/Legacy 1995″
Peter Cooper, Balancing the Budget Over the Cycle. See the comments also.
Some Post Keynesians and all MMT economists follow Lerner over Keynes reading the need to balance the budget over the business cycle. The fiscal balance is non-discretionary owing to automatic stabilization and fluctuating revenue.
Bill Mitchell, The roots of MMT do not lie in KeynesThe roots of MMT do not lie in Keynes
Abba Lerner, “Functional Finance and the Federal Debt” (1943)
Public policy economists need to realize that the fiscal balance and public debt have been politicized and the American public misled on the economic and financial realities based on sound analysis.
Unless the public perception is shifted, progressive policy will seem “unaffordable” when affordability is not the issue for a currency sovereign like the US. The issue boils down to the fact that where there are idle real resources, governments can employ them through targeted spending. When there are idle resources, bringing them online is unlikely to result increased inflation.
There are two canards associated with the objections to government using its fiscal space. The first is fiscal irresponsibility and the second is hyperinflation (Weimar, Zimbabwe). These objections as well as others have been refuted in the Post Keynesian, Institutionalist, and MMT literature, MMT being a subset of Post Keynesianism and Institutionalism (Fullwiler).
This was all part of the economic debate before the rise of neoliberalism, the ascendancy of the Chicago School, the “bad” Hayek (there was a good Hayek, too), Milton Friedman’s monetarism, etc.
For a resurgence of the left, economists and policymakers need to familiarize themselves with the relevant literature. I would also encourage looking at the contributions of contemporary Marxian economists also.
This is all highly nuanced and it doesn’t fit into sound bites very well, So strategy is also required in framing the issues in order to correct widespread misunderstanding. Owing to such misunderstandings voters are voting their interests. The challenge is not only formulating correct analysis but communicating it effectively to the voting public.
Hi Tom…welcome to AB
It’s simple.
While democrats may tax and spend.
Republicans borrow and spend.
Thanks for the welcome, Dan.