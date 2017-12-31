Mike Kimel | December 31, 2017 12:33 pm



This is well outside anything I can claim to know much about, so I can’t vouch for it other than that it sounds right to me. From an Al Arabiya article entitled All you need to know about the Iran protests in 20 points:

1 On Tuesday, December 19, the Iranian government announced a new austerity plan. 2 The plan imposed a 50% increase in the price of fuel. 3 The government decided to cancel the monetary support of more than 34 million people. 6 In this same austerity plan, the government decided to increase the budget for military armament. 7 Most of the military armament budget goes to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 8 The IRGC operates on foreign lands, supporting the Houthi militia in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Popular Mobilization Unit in Iraq and supporting the Assad regime in Syria. 9 The number of poverty-stricken individuals under the lifting of subsidies rose from 20 million to 54 million. 10 On Wednesday, December 27, citizens went out on a limited demonstration to demand that the government backtrack on the austerity plans.

And… its grown from there.

My limited understanding of Iran is that the religious authorities have kept a grip on power -despite being disliked by the urban intelligentsia – by maintaining support among the poor. That makes choosing guns over butter particularly stupid.

