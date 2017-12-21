GOP Congress: my (wealthy) donors made me do it
The GOP’s tax-complicating, deficit-increasing, wealthy-subsidizing, Arctic destroying, Health Care damaging, $1.5 trillion tax “reform” package is unpopular with most Americans, destructive to the government’s ability to fund needed programs from disease prevention to FEMA to basic research to needed infrastructure improvements, and wildly popular with the wealthy GOP donors like the (oil-rich) Koch Brothers, the Mercers, the Wal-Mart heirs, etc.
So why did GOP representatives and senators vote for this bill that most of them hadn’t read and didn’t understand? Back in early November, one Republican in the House was surprisingly honest about his reason: his wealthy GOP donors told him to get the tax bill (that favors the wealthy) passed or don’t ask for campaign assistance. See Bob Bryan, Top GOP Congressman: my donors told me to get the tax bill passed or ‘don’t ever call me again’, Business Insider (Nov. 7, 2017).
I actually saw the CEO of a Texas based oil service company go on CNBC and say that if they did not pass the tax bill he would not donate to another republican, ever.
Well, goes to show that corporate donors–especially ones in the GOP-favored oil and gas industry–see themselves as in the driver’s seat when it comes to getting tax laws that they like, at least so long as the GOP is in control of both houses of Congress.
One more piece of evidence weighing in favor of strong ‘get out the vote’ efforts by Democrats for 2018.
What's so hard to understand that they did it for the money?