Linda Beale | December 21, 2017 11:07 am



GOP Congress: my (wealthy) donors made me do it

The GOP’s tax-complicating, deficit-increasing, wealthy-subsidizing, Arctic destroying, Health Care damaging, $1.5 trillion tax “reform” package is unpopular with most Americans, destructive to the government’s ability to fund needed programs from disease prevention to FEMA to basic research to needed infrastructure improvements, and wildly popular with the wealthy GOP donors like the (oil-rich) Koch Brothers, the Mercers, the Wal-Mart heirs, etc.

So why did GOP representatives and senators vote for this bill that most of them hadn’t read and didn’t understand? Back in early November, one Republican in the House was surprisingly honest about his reason: his wealthy GOP donors told him to get the tax bill (that favors the wealthy) passed or don’t ask for campaign assistance. See Bob Bryan, Top GOP Congressman: my donors told me to get the tax bill passed or ‘don’t ever call me again’, Business Insider (Nov. 7, 2017).