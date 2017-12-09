Dan Crawford | December 9, 2017 11:20 am



Lifted from comments Denis Drew points us to:

Americans are drowning in debt. Here’s where they have it the worst.

By Christopher Ingraham, December 8 at 1:58 PM

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/12/08/americans-are-drowning-in-debt-heres-where-they-have-it-the-worst/?utm_term=.45e91dd1c24f

“Nationwide the data shows that 33 percent of Americans hold debt that is currently in collection. The median amount of debt in collections is $1,450.”

“At the county level, 68 percent of the residents of tiny Allendale County, S.C., (pop. 9,433) have debt currently in collections, the highest county rate in the nation. Cook County Minnesota can boast the nation’s lowest prevalence of past-due debt, at just 6 percent.”

“Urban’s numbers show that those sky-high health-care costs are saddling many Americans — nearly 20 percent of them — with debt they cannot pay.”