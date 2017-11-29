Brian Down from Focus Economics was looking for a response on cryptocurrencies…could make an interesting thread!

I’m emailing you today because I am putting together a piece on cryptocurrencies and it would be great to get a comment from you on the subject.

While some believe that cryptocurrencies are the future, the prevailing view appears to be that cryptos are nothing more than the 21st century version of Tulip Mania. Despite this prevailing view, central banks appear to be exploring blockchain with a view to creating their own digital currencies. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, so to speak.

With that said, I’d like to get your view of the future regarding crypto/digital currencies. If you’re interested, you can answer my questions below or just give me your general view.