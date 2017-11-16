Baltimore School Test Scores and Baltimore School Spending
I’ve noted before I have a bit of an interest in Baltimore because my wife originates from there (despite having convinced herself that she’s from the Los Angeles area). So I noticed this story:
An alarming discovery coming out of City Schools. Project Baltimore analyzed 2017 state testing data and found one-third of High Schools in Baltimore, last year, had zero students proficient in math.
Contrast that with this:
The Baltimore City Public School System spent the fourth most per student during the 2014 fiscal year out of the 100 largest public school districts in the country, according to a new report by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The city’s school district, which is the 38th largest elementary and secondary public school district in the country, spent $15,564 per pupil during the time frame. Maryland has four of the 10 highest per pupil spending public school districts, with Howard County Schools rounding out the top five with a per pupil spending of $15,358.
Montgomery County schools was sixth with $15,181, Prince George’s County was eighth with $13,994 and Baltimore County came in 12th with $13,338.
According to the Census Bureau, this is the seventh consecutive year Maryland has had four public school districts rank in the top 10 of per pupil spending. Baltimore City was beat out by Boston public schools ($21,567), New York City ($21,154) and the Anchorage School District in Alaska ($15,596).
The country as a whole saw a 2.7 percent increase to $11,009 in per pupil spending from 2013 to 2014. This was the largest increase in per pupil spending since 2008.
Maryland came in at 11th out of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C., in average per pupil spending across the state at $14,003. New York spend the highest per pupil at $20,610 and Washington, D.C., was second at $18,485.
Utah had the lowest per pupil spending at $6,500.
Why are test results in Baltimore so bad? It obviously isn’t for lack of spending.
Kimel,
I saw those numbers and was stunned with the outcomes in math. Those make you wonder how that is even possible?
Teachers and superintendents have been demanding more and more money and refusing to accept oversight from the public. The states have been complying and the results have been poor. (Especially in the larger cities.)
“A state-by-state breakdown of the 2017 Best High Schools rankings shows that Maryland is the leading performer for the third year in a row. This state-by-state performance rating is solely based on which states have the largest proportion of their high schools earning gold and silver medals.”
https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/articles/how-states-compare
Maryland is a leading performer for the third year in a row! Look at the table. Maryland has 12 Gold medal schools and 44 Silver medal schools. There should not be applause, there should be lawsuits. Where are the rankings by statewide testing?
In about 1990, after a court case, Kentucky reformed its formula used to supplement the county property tax contributions to school districts. The old system was flawed because the property tax was higher or lower depending on property values in the school district. Property valuation systems were not uniform across the state and neither were the rates of taxation. The new system attempts to equalize the funding for all school districts.
And the law established a site based management board in every public school. It was mandated that 2 or 3 parents be seated on every board. Those boards make decisions about how that school is run, and to some extent where money is spent.
And Kentucky legislators extracted a price for those funding changes. Statewide testing was imposed and failure to meet the standards or at least show some adequate improving trend would allow the state Department of Education to seize control from the local school board. And at least one takeover actually happened.
A side effect of those tests is that parents can get on the state’s Department of Education’s website and get a 1 to 10 score for any school in Kentucky.
Those changes have made a difference, but it is a work in progress.
Also as I have pointed out in the past, our children’s education is done on the shoulders of their parents. As each generation’s parents are better educated, their children will be even better educated. Having a parent help with homework should not be underestimated, especially in high school. This suggests that the worst performing schools should all have mandatory onsite tutoring for the worst performing students. (After the regular school day ends.)
Students who get too far behind will become high school dropouts. But if you don’t test them then some students can sit quietly, learn too little, and become poorly educated high school graduates.
“About half of Maryland 10th-graders passed the PARCC English test and 36.5 percent of those students who took Algebra I passed. State officials plan to require successful completion of those tests as a condition for graduation, but haven’t yet decided what the score should be.
“The continuing story is that only about 40 percent of our students are on track and there still remain huge achievement gaps,” state school board president Andrew Smarick said. White and Asian students are making faster gains on the tests than African-American students, creating a growing gap in achievement.
“More privileged students tend to do better at a more accelerated rate,” said school board member David Steiner. “That is a problem of school systems across the nation.”
Baltimore City and Baltimore County students scored below the state average. In the city, only 15 percent of students passed the English test and 11.9 percent passed the math. The pass rate in Baltimore County went down in elementary and middle school math by 1.6 percentage points, with 30.3 percent of students passing. In English, passing rates improved by 1.4 percentage points to 36.5 percent.
Even in the highest-performing school systems, less than 60 percent of students passed the tests. In Howard County, 56 percent of students passed the English exam, an increase of 2 percentage points from last year. Passing scores in math remained essentially flat at 48.1 percent….
The results show just how difficult the PARCC test is, Smarick said, adding that the standard is designed to make sure students are on track to go to college when they graduate from high school.”
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/education/bs-md-parcc-scores-20170821-story.html
“There’s been more than a little opportunistic, misguided bloviating about Baltimore in recent weeks, including misguided discussions of and references to per pupil spending in Baltimore City Public Schools. The gist of most claims has been that Baltimore City Schools spend more than most other large (or large urban) districts in the country, but their outcome still stink. Thus, for example, more money isn’t the issue. We just need stuff like, more charter schools, which don’t need more money to be awesome (except that, well, the most awesome among them elsewhere tend to spend a lot more money!)
My point here is to simply lay out the data, the issues and some context for better understanding school finance issues facing Baltimore Public Schools.
Baltimore is Carved out as a Segregated, High Poverty City District
Maryland, like other “southern” state school systems is generally organized into county school districts, some of which are increasingly racially and economically diverse. But, Maryland like other southern states saw fit in their historical development of public school governance to isolate/separate certain “city” school districts and make them their own. Invariably, these city/county separations fall sharply (or did at their origin) along racial lines. That’s certainly true in Baltimore as the map below indicates.
Empirical analyses repeatedly show that racial and socio-economic isolation can dramatically affect the costs of improving educational outcomes….
Finally, what about those student outcomes in Baltimore? Is Baltimore really an example of throwing money down the rat hole? Is it really the case that Baltimore spends so much more than other cities, but simply fails so much worse? Here are some graphs from a post I did a while back on the NAEP Urban District Results.”
https://schoolfinance101.wordpress.com/2015/05/15/thoughts-on-school-funding-baltimore/
Proficient and “at grade level” are not the same. If a proficiency test is normally given to seniors, then 75 percent of the school will be not proficient simply because they have not been given the test yet.
They have changed a lot of things since I was in high school.
Arne,
In Kentucky we use 3 categories. Needs Improvement, Proficient, or Distinguished. And these may have a Progressing modifier.
E,
The site to which you link states that in 2015, Baltimore City schools were spending 13% more per student than other schools in the “Baltimore Core Based Statistical Area.” So it’s not just the fourth biggest spender per student among big cities as per what I cited, but it also spends 13% more per students than the immediately surrounding areas as per what you cited. The article you cite also show graphs indicating that Baltimore students are underperforming on outcomes relative to other big cities.
So why isn’t the money producing results? And if more money isn’t the solution, what is? Or does that not matter to you?
Arne,
My wife just met with our seven year old’s teacher. Both “proficient” nor “at grade level” have been really watered down was one of the conclusions my wife reached. Both my wife’s mother, and mine, were grade school teachers.
JimH,
At risk of being even more politically correct, I would not be surprised if in many cases the parents with the most time on their hands are those who a) do not earn an income and simultaneously b) are the least likely to help their kids with homework.
Cracks in the Pavement: Social Change and Resilience in Poor Neighborhoods by Martin Sanchez-Jankowski
https://www.amazon.com/Cracks-Pavement-Social-Resilience-Neighborhoods-ebook/dp/B00332EXDM/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
According to Berkeley professor Sanchez-Jankowski — who spent nine years on the streets of impoverished neighborhoods in New York City and Los Angeles — students (and sometimes teachers!) in such neighborhoods don’t see any point in making the necessary effort because they don’t see anything remunerative enough waiting for them in the (union free American) labor market to make it worth it.
He had spent ten years previously studying street gangs. Half of Chicago minority, gang-age males are in street gangs Fifty percent are not one-percenters.
Simplest level answer: if fast food can pay $15/hr with 33% labor costs, retail clerk can pay $20/hr with 10-15% labor costs and Walmart can pay $25/hr with 7%.
By definition the upper middle will be willing to pay more to the lower and lower middle than they have been paying (through consumer prices) — simply because by definition our (union free) labor market has never tested their willingness to pay: therefore (very?) much head room there.
And our friend Kaepernick and rich fellows will be willing I’m sure to accept confiscatory taxation of their exploding millions to replenish upper mid incomes squeezed by newly re-unionized American labor — win, win, win for the just. In mid-sixties, highest paid quarterback Joe Namath — highest paid player in football — earned $600,000 a year in today’s money. Double that for productivity growth and you still only get 10% of what today’s star quarterbacks get.
Ditto for the overpaid across the board. National income about $13 billion out of $20 billion GDP (roughly). Top 1% take 22.5% last I looked: nearly $3 trillion.
What would Jimmy Hoffa say? Rebuild union density if you ever want poor neighborhoods to function again.
Having went to California public schools in the 60s and early 70s, it is hard to grasp why kids are not doing well today across the board. I know what worked with us though. Grammar school was about rote learning, it was drummed into us over and over again until every kid mastered it. Bored me to death but at least we all were at the same level when we got to 7th grade. In 7th grade, the district wide tests we all took in 6th grade were used to separate us by scores. We got tracked into classes with kids in the same brackets. This made me work a lot harder to get those grades then I had to in grammar school. By the time we got to high school, we all separated into college bound, union bound or just unbound. I think one of the biggest differences was that our parents supported the teachers over the kids. The kids had virtually nothing to distract them at home besides playing or doing chores and our parents made us do homework and show it to them. Our classes had smart kids, dumb kids and everything in between yet my generation is regularly thought of as fairly well educated at least in California. I feel for the teachers nowadays, it is very hard to be the only one responsible for the kids. Parents need to put effort into raising kids too. But one more thing, my mom was at home, we were a single paycheck family just like almost everyone else in the middle class. That is no longer the case.Post Comment