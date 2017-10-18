A housing teaser

Here is something I have been working on for the last month. As it happens, last week Kevin Drum posted some aspects of the same data.
House prices have exceeded by a substantial margin median household income:
But the monthly mortgage payments have not:
This is because, while the prices of houses have increased, mortgage interest rates have decreased over the same period.
So, saving for the down payment is considerably more difficult (unless, e.g., parents are helping out), but once the house is bought, the monthly carrying cost for living in the house really hasn’t gone up at all.
What’s missing in this discussion is comparing both household income and mortgage payments to the alternative (leaving aside living in mom and dad’s house) of paying rent.
I still have some number crunching to do, but once the three way comparison is finished, it will be a really illuminating look into how much the alternatives for shelter really cost. Stay tuned.
Throw on AirBnB and similar services and paying the mortgage becomes more affordable. Also, this year California relaxed some rules on putting up auxiliary dwelling units on one’s property. Of course, local jurisdictions are still free to restrict AirBnB and auxiliary dwelling units. The end result will be that areas which restrict such practices will have less congested and more desirable housing, and thus lower prices. (Full disclosure… we have applied for a permit to build in an auxiliary dwelling unit, and we already make use of AirBnB.)
“more desirable housing, and thus lower prices. ”
hehPost Comment