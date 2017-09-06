run75441 | September 6, 2017 9:18 am



Quite a few things going on requiring some type of commentary. Trump can certainly get people going in different directions away from him. It is important to recognize these issues without losing sight of what Trump has done in stealing an election. Just a few things I have noticed in the news.

DACA

“But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel. What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?

Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally. It’s a political decision, and a moral question. Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us. They are that pitcher on our kid’s softball team, that first responder who helps out his community after a disaster, that cadet in ROTC who wants nothing more than to wear the uniform of the country that gave him a chance. Kicking them out won’t lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone’s taxes, or raise anybody’s wages.” former President Barack Obama.

Some at Angry Bear fear immigrants and minorities citing commentary and statistics to support their beliefs of a threat to the nation, its economy, and citizenry. While there is a relatively small minority of immigrants who may pose such a threat, the majority of immigrants like many of our forefathers have done over the years assimilated into society.

Pack Your Bags

President Trump’s “Department of Homeland Security urges DACA recipients to use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States – including proactively seeking travel documentation – or to apply for other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible,”

“As I’ve said before, we (President Trump) will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion – but through the lawful democratic process,”

Such heart and compassion shown to a bunch of young adults and children. Maybe Trump will change his mind before some leave. I would not bet on it. If they did leave early, I am sure they would not be allowed back into the states resulting from Trump’s heart and compassion. Corpocracy at its finest . . .

Growing list of Departures

Javier Palomarez , the president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced his departure from Trump’s National Diversity Council.

“As a nation of immigrants, we have a moral responsibility to support and defend ‘Dreamers,’ who arrived to this country — at the average age of six — through no fault of their own,”

His departure comes after Trump rescinded DACA.

Javier joins a group of others who have left Trump’s committees due to the administration’s stance on DACA, Charlottesville comments, Paris Accords withdrawal, increased Uber charges, etc. Daniel Kammen climate Science Envoy for the State Department, the entire Arts and Humanities Panel, Elon Musk business and manufacturing advisory, Bob Igor business and manufacturing advisory, Travis Kalanick business and manufacturing advisory, Kenneth Frazier business and manufacturing advisory, Kevin Plank business and manufacturing advisory, Brian Krzanich business and manufacturing advisory advisory, Richard Trumka business and manufacturing advisory, Inge Thulin business and manufacturing advisory, Scott Paul business business and manufacturing advisory, and Denise Morrison on the business and manufacturing advisory committees also.

Gotta be getting pretty lonesome there in the WH.

Wiretapping

“The U.S. Justice Department said it had no evidence to support the unsubstantiated claim made in March by President Donald Trump that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

There has never been any evidence to support Trump’s assertion on Twitter that “Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” despite continued insistence from some conservative websites and commentators.

But in a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department added itself to the list of entities debunking the allegation.”

Easy enough, President Trump lied and the DOJ under Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions quietly confirmed it.

Wardrobes

Melania versus Michelle cost of clothes. As the article says, “See how they measure up.”

Other Things

Not much being said about Mueller investigating the Russian Connection and Trump. People are getting out-of-town in Florida and other places due to category 5 hurricane Irma. North Korea has not blown anything up yet and Trump can not use them as a distraction or an excuse to blow them up.