The Democrat’s “Better Deal”
In a recent email exchange with Yves Smith at Naked Capitalism: “This is not going to work with voters. Tom Frank has been all over this topic, saying again and again, the Dems are refusing to give up on their losing strategy of focusing on the 10%, and are trying to cover for their abandonment of middle and working class people with identity politics.”
What Yves is commenting about is a recent post and the “ Better Deal” proposed by Schumer and Pelosi.
Schumer: “When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself,” In speaking on the Dems new plan, he continues; “So what did we do wrong? People did not know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump, and people still believe that.”
Pelosi: In a separate interview, the House Minority Leader says the new focus “is not a course correction; but, it is a presentation correction.”
Yves Smith again; “Pelosi is upfront that all the Dems are doing is trying a new PR strategy.”
Sounds like Schumer recognized the issue; but as Yves and Pelosi said, it “is not a course correction; but, it is a presentation correction.” In other words, we are going to say the same “stuff,” but it will be said in a different way. That is not going to work for urban and rural dwellers alike who are worried about everyday life. .
Progressives and activists both believe the repackaging of a failed message in 2016 is going to miss the targeted middle and lower income constituents needed to win the 2018 elections. Paul Ryan and his caucus speak of specifics such as “proposals to revamp poverty programs, health care and taxes, and a hawkish national security stance” which plays well to rural constituents who are fed news from conservative sources. In contrast, the Democrat party’s establishment economics addressing the 10% again fails to talk about the everyday life of the rest of voters with a progressive message addressing quality of life improvements. Democrats have to rebut Repub ideology with sound proposals reinforcing and improving healthcare, jobs, education, retirement, long term care, etc. which are attacked in Ryan’s message.
In a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, 37 percent of Americans said the Democrats currently stands for something, while 52 percent said it just stands against Trump. With Trump being one of the most unpopular Presidents early in his first term, Democrats miss the opportunity to define what they stand for specifically capitalizing on Trumps 36% rating with a strong countering economic message. Where is the loud rebuttal by Democrats to Trump’s attacks on progressive healthcare, student loan forgiveness, and minorities. Where is Democrat pushback to tax repeal for those making >$200,000 annually and tax cuts largely going to the 1% of the household taxpayers and large corporations?
“ Republicans talk in headlines; Democrats speak in fine print,” In his Brooklyn town hall meetings, Democrat Congressman Hakeem Jeffries heard the messages about “pocketbook issues, housing challenges, crime, public safety, failures of the public schools,” and little about the “existential threat to our democracy by Trump and the Russians or what is going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.” It is here the Democrat message fails with its sole concentration on Trump rather than an attack on the Trump administration, what the Republican economics means, and Republican policies. There is not enough of a loud outrage in the new Democrat party message. Instead of a new brew of political coffee to sip upon and savor like one would a Starbuck’s French pressed serving of Veranda, we are being served yesterday’s warmed over and weak political brew.
And we will not turn 2018 into a resounding rebuttal of Republican policies and Trump.
I keep hearnig that Democrats are focused on anti-Trumpism. I don’t think so. Not the Democrats I hear and talk to. Perhaps the elite are talking to themselves too much.
Perhaps I am confused, but I believe that with the addition of the input of Sanders, the Dem platform was the most progressive in the history of the US.
Meanwhile, keep thinking that the Reps have any message that might appeal to the middle class. They never have. And anyone who thinks that trump was running on populism is a fool, or a racist trying to make it sound like he was for populist ideas given by a gene pool winning millionaire who thinks the white house is a dump.
Get the base out. Do it with progressive policies. And most importantly, do it with attacks on the Reps who are clearly racists.
EM:
As false as the message was in 2016, it was taken as a populist message by the middle and low income voters. The Dem message was never heard betwixt all the in-fighting, the Repub lies about HRC, and the failures of the organization itself. The Dem platform was never heard in 2016. We are going down a similar path with Russia and other distractions which are pulling the Dems away from the populist message they should be talking about now that Trump and Repubs are trying to kill healthcare, attack social programs, cut taxes for a small and wealthy minority, attack student loan forgiveness, malign immigrants, spout a make white-America great again, etc. The Dem message has again been put aside to attack Trump the great diversion and deflection. We are doing the same as we did in 2016.
The Dem message is not being heard no matter how good it is. Make sense EM?
Run,
I disagree with you on American voters. I have seen no change on Rep voters since the Civil Rights Act was passed. The only thing that matters is if their base is excited enough to get out and vote. Trump gave them the thing they have always waited for, a man that took the racist dog whistles and threw them out the window and plainly ran on racism.
His campaign, was basically two three word comments, “Lock Her Up” and “Build That Wall”.
That is all anyone of trump voters heard, and it was all they needed to hear.
Run, In terms of Dem voters we agree more. The damage done by the berniebros and/or sarandonistas (not by Bernie Sanders so much) cannot be measured.
I am not big on predicting elections but thought, right up until the Dem convention, that Hillary would win despite the baggage. When I saw those imbeciles at the convention I got really worried.
Of course, there were many other reasons for the loss, but this one alone was big enough for the loss. Those people are all suffering from a chronic case of the Terrible Twos, and would rather see trump as president as opposed to abandonment of their “moral purity”.
Trump’s message is simple: to make us safe, get the economy booming, enable a job-creation economy, and make life better and safer for all Americans.
What is the Dem message? Who is their leader?
You got safe in there twice. In what world does building a wall on the Mexican border make us safe? Or safer?
Seven months, where is the economic plan to make the economy booming?
So he has done nothing, except scare the devil out of US allies, and convince the leaders of Mexico and Australia, amongst others, that he is mentally unfit and totally unable to put together two coherent sentences on any topic.
Events of the last year should be no surprise to anyone as the whole process started in 2001. GW was an abysmal President with a single prescription for all that ailed us: tax cuts. The economy was booming – we need tax cuts to give people back their money. The economy soured – we need tax cuts to jumpstart prosperity. Such simplemindedness usually leads to disaster, which came in 2007.
GW should have the last Republican President for a long time. He left his party in shambles. The Republicans didn’t even him want him showing his face at the 2008 Convention.
Then we had Obama. He ran on Hope and Change. But there was no change on the economy. His one break with GW was to introduce a healthcare program that seemed designed to fail. Heck, he was more do-nothing than GW. At least the Enron players were prosecuted. Who paid a price for the liar loans and other financial malfeasance? Oh yeah. The taxpayer.
Predictably, the economy sucked during the Obama Presidency. But Democrats didn’t even figure out what was obvious to Republicans in 2008. They didn’t pack Obama away into a closet as someone of whom they should be ashamed. They put him front and center, and kept telling us that if he could run for a third term he’d win.
So along come two candidates. One promises to bring jobs and prosperity, and the other’s campaign slogan essentially translates as “It’s my turn.” It doesn’t really matter that the promise maker had no idea to do what he what he promised. At least he seemed to fulfill step 1 of the Alcoholic’s Anonymous program.
The first sanity I’ve seen in a while from the Democrat establishment is this comment by Schumer in the post: if you lost to a candidate this bad the joke is on you, and you have to change. And Democrats have been losing since Nov 2016. We’ve had special elections, and this week the Democrat Governor of WV switched sides.
“You dumb bastards should have known better than to vote for Trump” is proving to be, predictably, a worse campaign slogan than “It’s my turn.” Maybe Schumer can continue noticing reality and drag the party in its general direction. But I’ll believe it when I see it.Post Comment