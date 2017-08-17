Who knew that neo-Nazi, KKK white supremacists and Trump supporters were liars, cry-babies AND hypocrites?

The ideas entertained at the time of the formation of the old Constitution were that the enslavement of the African race was in violation of the laws of nature; that it was wrong in principle, socially, morally, and politically. Our new government is founded on exactly opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery—subordination to the superior race—is his natural and moral condition. This our Government is the first in the history of the world based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth. It is upon this our social fabric is firmly planted, and I cannot permit myself to doubt the ultimate success of the full recognition of this principle throughout the civilized and enlightened world…. This stone which was rejected by the first builders ‘is become the chief stone of the corner’ in our new edifice.

The reasons for secession by the states of the Confederacy were not complex or ambiguous. They are not a mystery. They were proudly proclaimed by the Confederate states. The cornerstone of the Confederacy was slavery and the conviction of the racial superiority of the White man and the social, moral and political inferiority of Africans. This was stated unambiguously in the cornerstone speech by Confederacy Vice President Alexander Stephens:

The idea that slavery wasn’t the reason for the secession was an afterthought that was solidified into unquestionable dogma a half century after the end of the Civil War. Yes, we have documents in the career of Mildred Lewis Rutherford and the successful campaign to rewrite the history of the Civil War, as taught in the South. “Reject a book that says the South fought to hold her slaves.”

This should also put to rest any notion that “defenders of Southern heritage” are champions of “free speech.” The are liars, cry-babies, hypocrites and TOTALITARIANS bent on imposing their self-serving distortions of history on everyone else.

Miss Mildred L. Rutherford

At their 1919 reunion the United Confederate Veterans “resolved to inaugurate a movement to disseminate the truths of Confederate history.” To carry out this aim, they comissioned Miss Rutherford, Historian for the United Daughters of the Confederacy to prepare “A Measuring Rod to Test Text Books and Reference Books in Schools, Colleges and Libraries” to be used by textbook committees of boards of education, private schools and libraries to ensure “absolute fairness” “truth in history” and “full justice to the South.”

These crackers were not just whistling Dixie. If you know anything about the textbook industry, whatever Texas wants, y’all get. “The Lost Cause triumphed in the curriculum,” quipped historian James McPherson, “if not on the battlefield.” Here are some excerpts from the pamphlet’s front matter:

A MEASURING ROD FOR TEXT-BOOKS

” ‘A Measuring Rod For Text-Books,’ prepared by Miss Mildred L. Rutherford, by which every text-book on history and literature in Southern schools should be tested by those desiring the truth, was submitted to the Committee. This outline was read and carefully considered.

“The Committee charged, as it is, with the dissemination of the truths of Confederate history, earnestly and fully and officially, approve all that is herein so truthfully written as to that eventful period.

“The Committee respectfully urges all authorities charged with the selection of text-books for colleges, schools and all scholastic institutions to measure all books offered for adoption by this “Measuring Rod” and adopt none which do not accord full justice to the South. And all library authorities in the Southern States are requested to mark all books in their collections which do not come up to the same measure, on the title page thereof, “Unjust to the South.”

“This Committee further asks all scholastic and library authorities, in all parts of the country, in justice and fairness to their fellow citizens of the South, to yield to the above request.

“C. IRVINE WALKER, Chairman.”

INDEX (see also “TRUTHS OF HISTORY”)

I. The Constitution of the United States, 1787, Was a Compact between Sovereign States and Was not Perpetual nor National 6

II. Secession Was not Rebellion 7

III. The North Was Responsible for the War between the States 8

IV. The War between the States Was not Fought to Hold the Slaves 9

V. The Slaves Were Not Ill-Treated in the South and the North Was largely Responsible for their Presence in the South 10

VI. Coercion Was not Constitutional 11

VII. The Federal Government Was Responsible for the Andersonville Horrors 12

VIII. The Republican Party that Elected Abraham Lincoln Was not Friendly to the South 13

IX. The South Desired Peace and Made every Effort to Obtain it 14, 15, 16

X. The Policy of the Northern Army Was to Destroy Property—the Southern Army to Protect it 18-21

XI. The South Has never Had its Rightful Place in Literature 22-23

WARNING!

Do not reject a text-book because it does not contain all that the South claims—a text-book cannot be a complete encyclopedia.

Do not reject a text book because it omits to mention your father, your grandfather, your personal friend, socially or politically— it would take volumes to contain all of the South ‘s great men and their deeds.

Do not reject a text-book because it may disagree with your estimate of the South ‘s great men, and the leaders of the South ‘s Army and Navy—the world can never agree with any one person’s estimate in all things.

But—reject a book that speaks of the Constitution other than a Compact between Sovereign States.

Reject a text-book that does not give the principles for which the South fought in 1861, and does not clearly outline the interferences with the rights guaranteed to the South by the Constitution, and which caused secession.

Reject a book that calls the Confederate soldier a traitor or rebel, and the war a rebellion.

Reject a book that says the South fought to hold her slaves.

Reject a book that speaks of the slaveholder of the South as cruel and unjust to his slaves.

Reject a text-book that glorifies Abraham Lincoln and villifies Jefferson Davis, unless a truthful cause can be found for such glorification and villification before 1865.

Reject a text-book that omits to tell of the South ‘s heroes and their deeds when the North’s heroes and their deeds are made prominent.

Refuse to adopt any text-book, or endorse any set of books, upon the promise of changes being made to omit the objectionable features.

A list of books, condemned or commended by the Veterans, Sons of Veterans, and U. D. C, is being prepared by Miss Rutherford as a guide for Text-Book Committees and Librarians. This list of course contains only the names of those books which have been submitted for examination. Others will be added and published monthly in “The Confederate Veteran” Nashville, Tennessee.

