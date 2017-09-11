run75441 | September 10, 2017 9:56 pm



The Good: Miami Florida Mayor Tomas Regalado Wants to Discuss Climate Change:

To Donald Trump, “’This is the time to talk about climate change. This is the time that the president and the [Environmental Protection Agency] and whoever makes decision needs to talk about climate change,’ Regalado told the Miami Herald. ‘This is a truly, truly poster child for what is to come.’

‘I don’t want to be political, but the fact of the matter is that this is a lesson that we need protection from nature,’ he added. ‘So, I think this is a lesson for the people to say you know what? We have to be prepared.’”

At the state level, Florida Department of Environmental Protection employees were forbidden form using or discussing the terms “climate change or global warming” as reported in the Miami Herald in 2015. The unofficial policy was put in place when Governor Rick Scott took office in 2011. Scott is not convinced climate changed is caused by human activity.

The Bad: EPA Head Scott Pruitt to CNN, “Not Now”

I guess discussing climate change while hurricane Irma rips through Caribbean islands on its way to Florida is “‘very, very insensitive’ to Floridians.

‘Here’s the issue, to have any kind of focus on the cause and effect of the storm; versus helping people, or actually facing the effect of the storm, is misplaced’ according to Pruitt.

‘[T]o discuss the cause and effect of these storms, there’s the… place (and time) to do that, and it’s not now,’” EPA’s Scott Pruitt said.

The same nonsensical reasoning we hear about gun control except for being a different topic. Republicans never want to discuss what may be the root causes at the time of occurrence as they fear the response. Their real reasoning might be construed as Republicans not giving a damn.

The Ugly: Rush Abandons Palm Beach home after Down Playing Irma

Claiming the danger of hurricane Irma was a giant conspiracy, Conservative Republican Mouthpiece Rush Limbaugh abandons his home in Palm Beach.

As the Go-To Guy on hurricane advice and not a meteorologist, Rush expounds on the fallacies of climate change. “’Because you have people in all of these government areas who believe man is causing climate change, and they’re hell-bent on proving it, they’re hell-bent on demonstrating it, they’re hell-bent on persuading people of it,’

He added later: ‘Another thing I’ve found, folks, these storms, once they actually hit, are never as strong as they’re reported.’

Rush says he will be broadcasting his show as normal. ‘My point to you is, folks, that even though we are all here, we at the EIB Network are all in the crosshairs, we have that bull’s-eye painted, we’re going to be devoted the usual 125% of this program to you.’”

Rush’s hurricane show promoted as an “epic battle between two big winds,” three days later, Rush abandoned his home post for places unknown (security reasons as the hurricane might follow him) stating he would take up broadcasting his show later.

Uglier: GOP is Mad Trump Struck a Deal for Hurricane Relief

“President Donald Trump ignored seething Republicans and made good on his deal with Democrats, signing legislation that links $15.3 billion in disaster aid to an increase in the U.S. borrowing limit.

The law is a first installment in replenishing depleted federal emergency coffers. Trump signed it Friday as Hurricane Irma approached Florida and as Texas picks up the pieces after the devastation of Harvey. All 90 votes in opposition were cast by Republicans, some of whom hissed and booed administration officials who went to Capitol Hill to defend the package.

Conservative Republicans were upset that Trump cut the disaster-and-debt deal with Democratic leaders with no offsetting budget cuts.”

No turning over a new leaf here either. GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina complained of increasing debt. I wonder how he would feel if Irma went up the east coast rather than the west coast of Florida?

The Ugliest: God Did It!

Never mind pollution being the culprit in causing environmental issues and a warming of the earth. “’God sent the incredibly destructive and devastating Hurricane’s Harvey and Irma as divine punishment for our collective sins and to teach us ‘humility’” according to Kirk Cameron.

The Fake News or Alternative Facts Version: Tucker Carlson Reporting

“The analysis, conducted by Media Matters, shows that hosts and guests on Fox News and InfoWars propagated thinly-veiled stories about looters in Houston despite the city’s police department itself stating that “looting [was] almost non existent” during Harvey. The city reported 14 arrests on August 30 — a low number, the analysis notes, for a metropolitan area of more than six million people.

Nevertheless, Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson had Republican congressional candidate Dan Bongino, a former police officer, on his show on August 30 to discuss the issue.

The Dumb: Sorry, I had to Include this One!

“Two conservative House Republicans from North Carolina (the capitol of redistricting and gerrymandering) signed a brief asking for the end of political gerrymandering. They now say they signed the amicus brief by accident. The Raleigh News and Observer reported on Friday.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC), both conservative House members, signed a high-profile amicus brief for a Supreme Court case out of Wisconsin, urging the court to rule against gerrymandering.”

It was all a misunderstanding according to their staff!

Good Night!