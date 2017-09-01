So what now, America?
by David Zetland (originally published at Aguanomics)
I was going to call this post “I told you so, America,” but I want to change people’s perspectives and motivate action more than be right.
First of all, let’s all agree that the flood damages to Houston were worse due to poor planning that paved wetlands and allowed the city to sprawl into flood plains.
Second, subsidized flood insurance (or the lack of a requirement for insurance) means that many people fail to consider the risk of flooding when choosing where to live. (Me complaining about this 10 years ago, an update 5 years ago, and my student this year.)
Third, climate change means that many models and assumptions are wrong. Houston has experienced three “500-year storms” in the past 40 years, and the number of storms is increasing, worldwide:
Fourth, people and cities around the world are going to experience greater damages as climate change (emphasis on change) raises sea levels, redirects ocean currents and increases storm strength. Greater threats to weaker populations (Bangladesh just flooded) will result in economic loss, political instability, forced migration and many other impacts that will spill over to countries that are not immediately affected by climate.
Fifth, there’s no need to spend €2-3,000 to get access to “expert opinions” at Stockholm’s World Water Week (it ends today). The right actions are obvious:
- Stop subsidies for living in risky places
- Restore the buffers that can protect cities from floods
- Build more absorption/storage capacity into systems to cope with flood — or drought!
- Plan for the next 50-100 years, not the next election cycle
These costs may bother people, but we’re talking about investing $ today to save $$$ in the near future. (NYC decided to not build flood defenses just before Sandy hit.)
What will that future look like? Check out my project — Life plus 2 meters — to read some visions of how we might (not) adapt to climate change. I bet that some people in Houston would have wished they had read the book… and planned for a future that arrived a little sooner than expected.*
Bottom Line: Make sure that your city has plans — and is taking actions — to cope with living in a climate-changed world. You can do that by pressuring politicians to plan for the long term and supporting spending that will realize those plans.
Efforts in Houston have been stymied by a belief that free enterprise always does the right thing. It has not over the years and urban sprawl has taken over the land which may have relieved the pressure on the environment caused by hurricane Harvey. president Obama attempted to start Houston on a path to resolve some of those issues only to have Trump reverse Obama’s attempts.
The orange-haired boy who would-be President reversed an Obama Executive Order to wipe clean Obama’s legacy. Trump made a big show out of erasing this one order as something which will thwart development with delays and road blocks. While that Executive Order would have done little to save Houston weeks and days before Harvey. it would have put Houston on the a path requiring developers and companies to plan, build, and rebuild for 100 and 500 year events as needed. Three 500-year flooding events in a row for Houston is no longer random occurrence.
“In January 2015, Obama issued Executive Order 13690, which established the new Federal Flood Risk Management Standard (FFRMS). In brief, this standard called for a more cautious approach to construction at the boundaries of flood hazard zones. The approach was flexible and didn’t even require an admission of climate change as being the cause—just more caution.”
This is no different than what I have done while sitting on a Planning Commission reviewing development plans of builders and requiring set backs from rivers and wetlands, swales and retention areas, and green space to compensate for impervious areas and water runoff. Hopefully, a blend of new development and natural areas not impeding of valuable water areas which also supply drinking water.
Senators from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, and Missouri (some of the largest net recipients of NFIP funds), including John Cornyn, sent a letter opposing the new planning tool saying it was an impediment to new development. Mississippi received $5.60 in NFIP disaster payouts and Louisiana received $3.82 for every dollar in premiums its residents paid. A great deal for states, which choose not to master plan for development and put in place ordinances protecting wetlands, rivers, and natural areas for water runoff.
Of course, developers lose the ability to 100% pack an area with homes and businesses and therefore some profit; but after they leave, communities are not left with paying for issues arising from natural events. Three major flooding events in three years is no longer random and neither is it natural. In any case, Houston will be rebuilt in the same manner it was previously without regard for the causality of their haphazard and purposeful rebuild in the same areas.
Public officials can be sued for malfeasant actions and should be in the case of Houston.
A lot of people might nod in agreement–until they realize that their taxes would increase, or their homes might lose value, or they might not be allowed to own waterfront property, or any of a thousand other petty reasons. Most Americans refuse to accept the idea that their are natural limits. They proved that by voting for snake oil salesman Reagan over two candidates who tried to level with them back in 1980, and have been aggressively doing so ever since then.
Karl:
The cost to do Obama’s Executive Order was .75 of 1% to 1.25% of building cost. The developer looses in that they can not pack a plot of land with all concrete and buildings. There must be pervious land, swales, and retention basins to slow water runoff. Your house may go up in cost; but, it will not wash away or cause issues down stream with water runoff or pollution..
On the issue of insurance flood insurance is a lot like earthquake insurance (again most folks in Ca don’t have earthquake insurance and earthquakes are specifically excluded along with floods from ordinary homeowners insurance). In both cases folks look at the risk reward, and decide the the premium costs more than the risk. In one sense it is the same argument that younger folks make about not buying health insurance, the risk is worth it, since we no longer jail folks for debt. For example the house I used to live in and own in Houston went 39 years without flooding (don’t know about Harvey yet). At a $400 year that is over 15k of premiums. So the expanded flood insurance could in theory be self insured. So the issue is more does the mortgage lender require more extensive flood insurance. For example if you own your house outright (no mortgage) you don’t have to have homeowners insurance that is your choice.Post Comment
A large part of the issue is the amount of risk a person is willing to take versus insurance.
On another point the 50 inch rainfall in the Houston area represents an event that currently appears to have a .0025 % ( 1n 40,000 chance)chance of occurring per year, Which is about 10 times the chance of insuring against a Yellowstone super eruption (.0006%)where all the insurance companies would go belly up (just as many did in 1906 in San Francisco).