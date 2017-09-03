Let Trump Continue To Fail To Appoint People
There has been much moaning and wailing and gnashing of teeth by many commentators and politicians over the failure of President Donald Trump to appoint people to fill numerous now vacant positions within the executive branch of government, with the State Department often being put forward as one of many agencies with many empty chairs in official positions. However, the other night I heard Lawrence O’Donnell make an interesting point: those empty chairs are being filled in the meantime by long-in-place civil servants who actually know what they are doing and are not Trump-loving hacks and fools. In departments where he has made appointments, such as the EPA, his appointees have wreaked havoc and done mostly awful things.
So, let us hope that he gets bogged down in tweeting and blocking possible candidates for these positions because they are insufficiently kowtowing to him. That way we might have at least some parts of some government agencies run by non-crazy knowledgeable individuals. We can only hope.
Barkley Rosser
I agree.
I have been close enough to the pentagon machine that spreads around trillions of bucks on things like F-35 and V 22 (that is weapons acquisition which remain a “high risk” perennial GAO audit area for over a decade) to observe the OPM regulated civil servants are a little better than hacks and this observation goes back to early 1990’s.
In that puzzle palace the go along to get along miasma of generals and super grade civil servants continues without aid of any breed political appointees!