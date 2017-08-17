Dan Crawford | August 17, 2017 11:54 am



by New Deal Democrat

Industrial production: once again, the hard data fails to confirm the sof … ofertheluvofgaud

This morning’s report on industrial production confirms that the economy remains on autopilot, and that’s a good thing.

Overall production increased again, and the trend of rising production since spring of last year is clear:

When we break it down by manufacturing (blue, left scale), mining, and utilities (red and green, right scale), we get pretty much the same picture:

While it’s true that the manufacturing subindex is below its April peak, I am not terribly concerned. There were very volatile readings in March, April, and May, and if we smooth the readings out via a three month moving average, July is only slightly below June, and both June and July are above every other 3 month average reading.

So the Doomers will have to move on from their “soft data/hard data” argument to something else.