Dan Crawford | August 14, 2017 9:46 am



https://www.reuters.com/…/us-usa-trump-extremists-program-exclusiv-idUSKBN15G…

Feb 1, 2017 – The Trump administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government … Republicans wrestle with effort to cut Obamacare … Although CVE funding has been appropriated by Congress and the grant recipients were … Life After Hate, which rehabilitates former neo-Nazis and other domestic extremists.

www.timesunion.com/news/…/Trump-plan-cuts-anti-terror-funding-11015955.php

Mar 20, 2017 – Trump plan cuts anti-terror funding … NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 20: A counter terrorism officer stands in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan on … trillion budget proposal slashes many domestic programs to make room for more …

www.independent.co.uk › News › World › Americas › US politics

May 3, 2017 – Donald Trump has reportedly frozen $10 million (£7.7m) of grants destined … in February by moving it to focus exclusively on Islamist terrorism.

Trump proposes cuts to grants that help states fight terrorism

www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article152245887.html

May 23, 2017 – Trump proposes cuts to grants that help states fight terrorism …. Because national domestic-security policy is formulated in Washington, state …

www.newsweek.com/far-right-alt-right-neo-nazis-life-after-hate-628829

Jun 24, 2017 – The Trump administration has slashed funding for a group devoted to tackling … that white nationalist extremists are a major domestic terrorist threat.” … the DHS denied it was cutting funding for Life After Hate because of its …