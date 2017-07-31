The Homicide Rate, Race and Poverty
In my last post, I noted a positive correlation between the homicide rate in a state and killings by the police in the same state. In states where the risk of homicide is higher, police killings also tend to be higher. But there is a mitigating race component, and one which (not surprisingly for those who care about data) goes against conventional wisdom:
for the same state homicide rate, people are less likely to be shot by cops in states where Black people make up 10% or more of the population than in states where people make less than 10% of the population.
Looking at homicides, and accounting for race, it seems there are different dynamics at play among different population groups:
I can’t find murder rates (whether victimization or offender) by race at the state level, but I do note that the data appears to show a clear relationship between the overall murder rate and the ethnic makeup of a given state:
Relative to the rest of the population, there is an elevated homicide rate (both offense and victimization) in our Black population. Thus, if we want to reduce the homicide rate, perhaps the opportunity is greatest in understanding why the homicide rate is as high as it is in the Black community.
Poverty is often mentioned as a factor driving crimes in general, and sometimes homicides in particular. To examine whether that is the case here, the next graph shows the percentage of a state’s population that is Black on one axis, and the homicide (victimization) rate on the other axis. States with fewer than 3 million than people are omitted. Additionally, states with a Black poverty rate in excess of 22% (which is approximately the median poverty rate for the Black population, measured by state) are colored orange:
While the homicide rate is lower in states with less poverty (median of 42 murders per million v. 58), there is no clear pattern that would indicate that poverty rates the Black community are a primary driver of the murder rates according to the above graph. If that isn’t clear to you, the graph below includes the same information but from a different perspective.
So the data seems to indicate that reducing poverty in the Black community, while a laudable goal for any number of reasons, is probably not going to have a strong influence on the homicide rate.
This post is getting long so it’s time to wrap it up. I note, however, that I have collected other data (e.g., pop density, measures of segregation, education levels, single parenthood, etc.) which hopefully I can put into similar graphs in later posts. Perhaps among these variables will be an indication as to what can be done to reduce the homicide rate and reduce the number of victims, particularly in the Black community.
One final note… if anyone knows where I can get data on the homicide rate by different population groups by state please let me know.
Update, 7/31/2017, 5:21 PM PST
As should be obvious from the wording of the post, I was concerned that someone might misconstrue the second to the last graph. To make the homicide relationship more obvious, I included the last graph as a companion piece. However, a habitually rude offender claims to believe that the states with a relatively low level of Black poverty (i.e., the blue points on the second to the last graph) have a different relationship between Black poverty and homicide rates than the states with relatively high levels of Black poverty, and all of that is being somehow masked by the existence of Maryland. So… below please find the same graph, redone, including only the states with low levels of Black poverty, but leaving out Maryland. (Note that the slope of the graph below is actually steeper than the slope of the graph with a broader set of data though the fit isn’t as high.)
Two things to look at in the statistics – in the first table, how is it that under 2% of homicide victims are of an unknown race but over 30% offenders are ? That makes it seem like the numbers have been manipulated.
Also, on the poverty charts – which poverty ? Costs of living vary by over 100% within states depending on County & distance to a high cost area. The same income is poverty in Howard County Maryland vs. living great 100 miles out.
Pete,
Murderers have an incentive to prevent the authorities from connecting them to their crime.
Also… as to the definition of poverty, the census does not adjust for differences in state cost of living, except insofar as (I believe) the figures reported by state are for non-rural areas.
But… that would imply there are more truly poor people in NY, MA and CT which are all states with lower homicide rates than the trend line in the second to last graph. That if anything strengthens the argument that poverty, even a real measure adjusted for cost of living, is not driving the homicide numbers.
Mr Kimel
You use deception again.
Your chart (with “orange: Black poverty rate greater then 22%) shows a regression line independent of poverty rates… e..g homicide Rate as a function of Black Proportions.
In that Chart the solo point with Black poverty rates less than 22% with a high proportion of Blacks in the State is Maryland (MD on your chart).
Mayrland’s homicide rate is nearly all and only in Baltimore which has Black Population = 63% of Baltimore’s population. To top it off, poverty rate in Baltimore is over twice the rate of Maryland’s. Then the gross difference — the Maryland Homicide rate without Baltimore is just 2.6 / 100k while Baltimore’s Homicide Rate is 52.5 / 100k.
So the Mayland “blue” dot in that chart is a huge outlier among the blue dots… for the reasons cited above. Omitting that blue dot and regressing the blue dot’s separately from the orange dots gives a huge difference: Approximately, (eyeballing only) the already shown red regression line would remain the same if it was applied only tot the high poverty rate data (orange dots). But the blue dot regression line would be nearly horizontal. In other words homicide rates in states with high poverty is positively correlated with high black proportions, while there’s no correlation (or very low correlation) of homicide rates to black proportions in lower poverty States.
You noticed immediately in that chart what any chartsmanship author would notice… the Md data point is a huge outlier and the reason would be generally known by anybody who understands Baltimore’s relation to Maryland in both Black proportions and crime rates — this was true in 1969 as well as it is today.
So you have intentionally misled the readers. Poverty plays a huge role in homicide rates as every academic study has shown forever.
Mr Kimel,
Here’s the comparison of Maryland to Baltimore
Maryland
Population (2016) 5.774 million
– % African American 30.7% (2016), 29.4% (2010)
-Poverty 9.7%
– Homicide Rate 8.6 / 100k (2015)
…- Murders 493 (2015)
….. – Murders Excluding Baltimore 149
….- Homicide Rate Excluding Baltimore 2.6 / 100k
Baltimore
Population (2016) 0.614 million
– % African American Only 63% (2010)
– Poverty 23.7%
– Homicide Rate 52.5 / 100k (2015)
..- Homicides 344
– Black Homicide Rate 54.5 / 100k pop (2015)
…- Black Homicides 339
– Black Homicide Rate / 100 k Black pop 86.5 (2015)
…..(based on blacks at 63% of pop).
Longtooth,
OK. So I’ve added an update. The new bit of deception is a graph essentially the same as the one to which you object but omitting the orange states and omitting Maryland. And guess what it shows? Not what you claim at all. The slope of the line is pretty similar to the slope with all the blue and orange dots.
That said, you have a point. If we get rid of not just Maryland, but also IL and TN and OK, then, as you put it, “the blue dot regression line would be nearly horizontal.” In other words, if we labeled a third of the blue dots outliers for no reason at all except that we think it would change the relationship to something we want to see, we could, in fact, get the results we want to see. I am embarrassed you saw through my deception so easily.Post Comment