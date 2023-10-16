I think the upcoming Israeli invasion of Gaza is a mistake; Let me count the ways

Robert Waldmann | October 16, 2023 3:15 am



First and most importantly, they don’t have an end game. Repeated efforts by journalists to get Israeli officials to explain how they plan to leave Gaza have been completely unsuccessful. Israeli officials make clear that they do not plan to occupy the Gaza strip. They also do not plan to leave a power vacuum to be filled by the Hamas terrorists who will survive. They do not plan to try to install the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) in control of Gaza. They might hope for international peace keepers (someone else to occupy Gaza for them). They haven’t mentioned a fifth possibility.

I entirely agree with avoiding an occupation (which does not mean that I trust that one will be avoided). As noted by many Israeli officials, option 3 is a perfect way to totally discredit the PNA and convince Palestinians (who already have their suspicions) that the PNA are Israeli puppets. Option 4 either involves finding someone willing to fight Hamas for Israel or having some people take UN money and carry guns around while allowing Hamas to re-establish itself and occasionally firmly stating that armed groups are not welcome and sure shouldn’t attack Israel.

The states Israeli aim is to completely destroy Hamas. This is a wish not a plan. It is an expression of anger not strategy. It clearly can’t be done to a terrorist organization whose killers are willing to hide among civilians. It also can’t be done to a terrorist organization which will be able to recruit new killers if a huge number of angry young men are furious with Israel because of a ground offensive. Leaders of Hamas can be killed (and will be replaced). Hamas can not be destroyed by invaders (you can see below my dream that it can be destroyed by Gaza Palestinians). A military operation without a clearly defined achievable goal will fail.

Second fighting in Gaza is very much fighting on Hamas’s home field. In general urban combat makes asymmetric warfare much more nearly symmetric. Long range weapons are not useful when fighting people who hide then attack then hide. Tanks are not useful on streets to narrow for them to fit. Large bombs can’t be used in areas population by the civilians who won’t leave. Recent history in Mosul and Sirte makes all this very clear. Israel will suffer heavy losses (probably more than 1300). There will be many civilian deaths. Everyone knows this.

Third, Already Israel has lost some of the near universal sympathy caused by Hamas terrorism. Now people read about Palestinian civilian deaths (already roughly double the number of Israeli civilian deaths before the ground offensive even starts). They read about Palestinians without water or food. Many Israelis (especially the right wing majority recently replaced by a government of national unity) have decided they don’t care about world public opinion. This is clearly a mistake.

Fourth, an offensive which will necessarily impose huge losses on civilians and will achieve nothing useful and lasting is not morally right. Even those who disagree should be convinced by the first three arguments.

The logic is the Sir Humphrey syllogism: We must do something. This is something. So we must do this. There is the added corollary: we tried to deter them by killing a lot of people with bombs. That approach failed completely, so we must kill many more people this time.