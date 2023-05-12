Mark Cuban’s Pharmaceutical Cost Plus Company

run75441 | May 12, 2023 6:46 pm



This is kind of a commercial. I am detailing another way you may be able to fulfill your pharmaceutical prescriptions. I have the United Healthcare Walgreens plan. They issue a 90-day supply of my generic drugs. Up till this year, they would containerize them properly. These were Tier 1 drugs except for one which was a Tier 2. Nothing serious. The plan cost is ~$28/ month plus deductibles and copays.

I was fine until they started packaging my 5 and 10 mg tablets in pill containers which were meant to hold 800-1200 tablets of the same size. The copays and deductible ($300/year) is not small. My complaint at Walgreen HDQTRs was ignored. The drug store said they would give me a smaller container to repackage the pills.

It is mail order. The prices are far less than the drug store. I am going to try it. Kepp you all posted on any success.

I found CEO Adam Fein (below) to be extremely knowledgeable on the pharmaceutical industry beyond my limited knowledge. Just starting to get the hang of it so I can read his words and reiterated them at AB.

CEO Drug Channels Insitute, Adam Fein on LinkedIn: Discussing his meeting with Mark Cuban to learn more about his vision.

Meeting with Mark Cuban to learn more about his vision for Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC and how he wants to change the drug channel. Much more to come! During a recent trip to Dallas, I had the opportunity to sit down with entrepreneur Mark Cuban. We chatted about the complexities and warped incentives of the U.S. drug channel. Mark was kind enough to share his vision for the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and how he wants to change the system. We also took this great photo, which has become my most liked and viewed post on LinkedIn. At the time of this article’s publication, the post had more than 200,000 views and 2,300 reactions.

Drug Channels: Drug Channels News Roundup, April 2023: OptumRx’s Biosimilar Nonsense, Accumulator Inequity, Amazon Redux, AFPs, and My Meeting with Mark Cuban, CEO. Dr. Adam Fein.

Recent Visit of Mark Cuban to The Daily Show.

Start at about the 5-minute mark to hear the discussion on Mark Cuban’s drug distribution efforts.

If you are searching for a lower cost on a drug. look here: Available Medications | Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company