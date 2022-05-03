March Existing Home Sales Decrease 3.7% on Record High Prices

Angry Bear | May 3, 2022 2:56 pm



Summary: New Home Sales Reported 8.6% Lower on Record Prices in March, after Prior Months Sales Revised Much Higher

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that existing home sales fell at a 3.7% rate from February to March on a seasonally adjusted basis, projecting that 6.01 million existing homes would sell over an entire year if the March home sales pace were extrapolated over that year, a pace that was still 12.3% above the annual sales rate projected in March of a year ago….February homes sales, now reported at a 6.24 million annual rate, were revised from the 6.22 annual rate they reported a month ago . . . the NAR also reported that the median sales price for all existing-home types was at a record high $329,100 in March, which was 17.2% higher than the median sales price of $280,700 reported for March a year earlier, which they report “marks 109 straight months of year-over-year gains” . . . the NAR press release, which is titled “Housing Market Reaches Record-High Home Price and Gains in March“, is in easy to read plain English, so if you’re interested in a regional breakdown, or the details on housing inventories, cash sales, distressed sales, first time home buyers, etc., you can easily find them in that press release . . . as sales of existing properties do not add to our national output, neither these home sales nor the prices for which these homes sell are included in GDP, except insofar as real estate, local government and banking services are rendered during the selling process…

Since this report is entirely seasonally adjusted and at a not very informative annual rate, we usually look at the raw data overview (pdf) to see what actually happened during the month . . . this unadjusted data estimates that roughly 484,000 homes sold in March, up 33.2% from the 366,000 homes that sold in February, and up by 16.3% from the 416,000 homes that sold in March of last year, so we can see that it was just the effect of a large springtime seasonal adjustment that caused the headline to show a decrease . . . that same pdf indicates that the median home selling price for all housing types rose by 5.9%, from a revised $310,700 in February to $329,100 in March, while the average home sales price rose 3.8% to $355,200 from the $342,100 average sales price in February, and was up 12.2% from the $316,100 average home sales price of March a year ago . . . for both seasonally adjusted and unadjusted graphs and additional commentary on this report, again see the following two posts from Bill McBride at Calculated Risk: NAR: Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 6.01 million in March and Comments on March Existing Home Sales…