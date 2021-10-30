Weekly Indicators for October 25 – 29 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | October 30, 2021 9:34 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There are increasing signs that commodity prices are peaking, the latest candidate – but it may just be noise! – is the price of oil.

And if commodity prices are peaking, that gives us some important information that the supply chain bottleneck may be beginning to ease even if just slightly for now.

