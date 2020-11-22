Weekly Indicators for November 16 – 20 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Nothing definitive yet – after all weekly data is going to be noisy – but there is some indication that the recovery in coincident conditions in the economy have ceased to make progress, and maybe even have begun to reverse, probably due to the pandemic being out of control, and new restrictions put in place in some States as a result.

As usual, clicking over and reading should bring you right up to the moment, and reward me with a penny or two for the effort I put in to bring you this report.