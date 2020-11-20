run75441 | November 20, 2020 3:55 pm



I have known Alan Collinge for a decade or so. Angry Bear has featured Alan and the Student Loan Justice Org. story multiple times. I have written about it on the side also. Finally some clarity being added by the level of these people in the Town Forum who are seen by others to have authority beyond what Alan and a bunch of students and former students have. Greater than 800,000 people have signed a petition to remove the debt on them.

Click om the “Read More” to see the Town Hall Video. More to Come.

Panelists include:

PAUL GRONDAHL – Director New York State Writers Institute (host)

MATT TAIBBI – Author, Rolling Stone Magazine, Reporter (moderator)

Michael J. Camoin – Videos For Change Productions, SCARED TO DEBT (filmmaker), UAlbany MSW ’92 graduate.

ALAN COLLINGE – Founder of StudentLoanJustice.Org (activist)

CATHERINE AUSTIN FITT – Investment Advisor (former Sallie Mae )

THOMAS BORGERS – Wall Street Banker, Financial Investigator