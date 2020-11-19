Electoral Map
In ‘Dearly Beloved’, https://angrybearblog.com/?s=dearly+beloved, and in ‘Are Capitalism and Democracy Compatible?’, https://angrybearblog.com/2020/05/are-capitalism-and-democracy-compatible.html, I spoke to the inequities of the Electoral College and of the very unrepresentative Senate. In the both, I spoke of how, in 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million votes yet won the Electoral College, and the presidency by 80,000 votes in three states. In 2020, Trump lost the popular vote by more than 5 million votes; but this time he lost the Electoral College by 45,000 votes. So, as soon as they figure this out, will republicans start demanding the Nation get rid of the Electoral College?
How in the hell could 73 million Americans vote for Trump? How many of those 73 million Americans supported Trump because of his Birtherism, Racism, vulgarism, anti-science attitude, self-centeredness, sexism, misogyny, narcissism, habitual lying, …? Did that many Americans always harbor such beliefs, but were to embarrassed to express them? Did the good union man, the good family man, always harbor these thoughts about women, blacks, …? Evidently, many of them did. Is it that they would have been embarrassed in the past for others to know of these thoughts, but felt that they were given license by Trump to express them publicly? Whatever, a very large percentage of Americans are really screwed up. How can we deduce otherwise? The question becomes, how does the Nation address this reality?
The development of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for a novel Corona virus, a new way in record breaking time, a culmination of more than sixty years of research, is the stuff of history, of legend; a light at the end of the tunnel, a ray of hope, a godsend, … . As exciting as this is, in the face of all the havoc wreaked by this pandemic; at this time, at least 40% of Americans appear to be more than a little hesitant to get vaccinated with the new vaccines. These are, for the most part, those who did not want to believe in, to follow, the science in combatting the pandemic. Instead, they chose to believe in, to follow the advice of, Donald J. Trump. Many of these are Evangelical Christians who believe in, follow the teachings of 5,000 year old scriptures. Can the Nation go forward, in this the 21st Century, when such a large proportion of its citizens are looking to the far distant past for answers? Can the Nation, the world, go forward without secular governance? America’s Evangelicals are America’s Taliban. They would impose their religious beliefs on the rest of us. And, there are a lot, a craven lot, of Congress Critters, and a couple, and now more, head-case Supreme Court Justices, more than willing to abet them in doing so. The Evangelicals need to be held to account for their actions to undermine America. The business of Evangelicalism, and it is a business, needs to be held to account. Maybe drag a few of the better known bottom feeder Pastors/Practitioners before a few congressional committees for racketeering? Before the court of Public Opinion. Let’s see if their beliefs, er, sermons, can stand the light of day; a little sun-light over here please. Let’s stand with France; let’s take on theocracy. They and theirs are entitled to their ‘culture’. But, just as AOC and the Quad are not entitled to impose their beliefs, their ‘culture’ on the rest of the Nation, the evangelicals, science deniers, racists, misogynists, are not entitled to impose their beliefs, ‘culture’ on the rest of the nation. Which, somehow, brings us back, full circle, to the problem of the Electoral College and the most unrepresentative Senate. Somehow, the whole 73 million who voted for Trump need to be held to account.
Do the red states better represent working class America than do the blue? Doubt that. Quick look tells us that the blue states are more productive, more productive per capita, than the red states. Mitch McConnell brags of extorting $17.2 billion from the blue (Yankee) states for his more deserving Kentuckians. Civil War’s over Mitch; has been for a long, long, time.
Culture: The customary beliefs, social forms, and material traits of a racial, religious, or social group. Also : the characteristic features of everyday existence (such as diversions or a way of life) shared by people in a place or time. We hear that maybe there is a culture war going on between the blue states and the red states. The use of the word war implies that at least one, or both, of the two is trying impose their values, beliefs, and practices on the other. Denying a woman the right of choice is imposing your beliefs on others. Allowing a gay couple to marry is not. Denying a gay couple the right to marry is imposing your beliefs on others. Listen up, Justice Alito! The wearing of masks is not about your personal freedom, it is about consideration for others; not wearing a mask is about self-centeredness. Suppressing the vote is not a cultural value. Neither is White Supremacy. Strutting around in camos carrying assault weapons is not a cultural value; it’s unbelievably dangerous, and asinine. Armed militias aren’t culture; they’re stupid, adolescent, and illegal. Willful ignorance is of no cultural value; is nothing to be proud of.
To an extent, I think the red states represent those who like things to stay the same, want to go back to an earlier time. That’s the big desirability, the big reason why they live where they do. Staying the same means ignoring a lot of things that are going on; a lot of facts. A lot of people in those red states voted for Trump because his message, his spiel, harkened back to the past. Perhaps, we on the coasts and in the larger cities, similarly, may live here because we like change, the excitement of change, would find it boring to be around people just like ourselves. Many Americans appear to simply be unable to think anew. Even in these times, when almost everything is changing, has changed, they want to apply solutions from the past to today’s issues; to live in the world in which they grew up, at least in the world they remember growing up in. Tie-hacking’s too hard. So is keeping up. If Dolly Parton can do it, so can we all.
Washington Post – November 18
Local Republicans dipped their toe into it and, amid widespread backlash, pulled back
His legal challenges to overturn election results have gone nowhere, so President Trump has floated another way to get around his loss: persuade Republican legislatures in swing states to change state law on how to appoint electors and give them to him rather than President-elect Joe Biden.
It’s a legally dubious long shot. Pulling it off would depend on a chain reaction of events that start with local election officials all raising the specter of election chaos, which is exactly what happened in Detroit on Tuesday night before it fizzled.
Two Republican election officials in Detroit initially refused to certify the largely Black county’s election results. After blowback, they reversed themselves.
Here’s what happened
Tuesday was the first major deadline in Michigan to declare Biden the winner of that state. Counties needed to certify their election results by the end of the day, then give those results to state officials to certify. Once that happens, the election results are official, rather than just projected.
In the state’s most populous county, Wayne County, which covers Detroit, the board of canvassers deadlocked over whether to certify results. Michigan county canvass boards are split — two Democrats, two Republicans. The two Republicans voted against certifying the results, citing concerns about voting errors. It was a surprise to local and state election officials, since the Trump campaign has failed to prove in court a single vote in the area was cast fraudulently.
Republican board chair Monica Palmer explained that she did not “have faith that the poll books are complete and accurate.” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) disputed that, indicating on CNN that Palmer may have been conflating minor clerical errors with actual fraud.
The Trump campaign immediately jumped on this to try to seize the election: “If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump,” Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis tweeted.
Here’s what she was getting at: Had the county board not been able to agree on whether to certify results, it would have gone to a state board of canvassers to decide, which is also split — two Republicans and two Democrats. (A former Michigan elections director told the Detroit News that he wouldn’t expect that board to deadlock, and if they did, a court would tell them “to do their jobs.”)
If for some reason the state board couldn’t agree, the Trump campaign would have found/created enough chaos to open the door for GOP lawmakers to step in and decide who won Michigan.
How that works legally
It doesn’t, say legal experts. As I explained recently:
The Constitution says states get to decide how to allocate their electors. They have all settled on, sensibly, giving electors to whoever wins the popular vote in their state. Lawmakers can change that, but they’d need to do it before the election, not after.
That’s according to experts on law, the Constitution and democracy from a wide ideological range on the cross-partisan National Task Force on Election Crises. Changing how electors are appointed after people vote, they argue, would violate federal law that requires all states appoint their electors based on what happens on Election Day. Any attempt to appoint electors in another way after the election would almost certainly face serious legal challenges in courts.
What’s more, the Trump campaign needs sympathetic legislators to carry this out. That’s a heavy ask. In addition to being legally dubious, what they want these lawmakers to do is pretty brazen and would most certainly lead to massive street protests. That may be why some Michigan Republican lawmakers have said they’re not entertaining the idea of stepping in and deciding who won.
(Some GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania have been slightly more open to it, but only slightly, saying “under normal circumstances” it’s not their job to assign electors after the election.)
How this ended poorly for the Trump campaign
After widespread pushback, including from election workers and voters in Detroit and also nationally from Democrats and voting-rights advocates who said this was an attempt to disenfranchise Black voters, the two Republican board members changed their votes to yes and came to an agreement to ask the secretary of state to audit the results.
Michigan was the first high-profile state in the Trump campaign’s crosshairs to start certifying its results. Georgia has a deadline of Friday; Arizona and Pennsylvania begin certification on Monday. Nevada is on Tuesday.
Could other election officials in these states decide not to certify results? It’s possible. Republicans in these states are facing sometimes intense pressure to do Trump’s bidding. Most prominently, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said he’s receiving death threats for counting votes and getting pressure to toss out legal ballots.
But the Trump campaign’s first attempt to muddy election results and steal away Biden’s electoral college win didn’t go so well for Republicans. Local Republicans dipped their toe into it and, amid widespread backlash, pulled back.
With legal challenges highly unlikely to change the presidential election results — and not gaining traction in the courts — President Trump’s chances of remaining president increasingly rest on two far-fetched, unprecedented and potentially illegal strategies: convince Republican state legislatures in some states that President-elect Joe Biden won to give electors to Trump instead, or convince electors themselves to change their votes for him. …
It’s enough of a potential threat that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) felt compelled to acknowledge it. She said she’s concerned Republicans are trying to use baseless claims of voter irregularities to take Biden’s 16 electoral votes away from him, even though he won the state by more than 148,000 votes. “We will do everything we can possibly do in the state of Michigan to ensure that does not occur,” she said on a call with reporters, “and that the slate of electors accurately reflects whoever received the most votes.”
Here’s what new reporting suggests Republicans may be trying to do to help Trump — and what we know about whether it’s legal or feasible.
Convince state legislatures to change the results
We know Trump is floating this. A top Pennsylvania Republican was quoted talking about this with the Atlantic before the election. And in Michigan, the state legislature can step in to decide a county’s dispute on whether to certify results in that county, which The Post reports has some Democrats worried a loophole exists for GOP leaders to assert control over assigning electors.
The Constitution says states get to decide how to allocate their electors. They have all settled on, sensibly, giving electors to whoever wins the popular vote in their state. Lawmakers can change that, but they'd need to do it before the election, not after. That's according to experts on law, the Constitution and democracy from a wide ideological range on the cross-partisan National Task Force on Election Crises. Doing so, they argue, would violate federal law that requires all states appoint their electors based on what happens on Election Day.